ODI World Cup 2023 Match Tickets LIVE For Sale Now: Check Ticket Release Schedules And Where To Buy Them

The tickets are set to go on sale in phases starting with non-India warm-up matches and non-India event matches from today.

Curated By: Siddarth Sriram

News18.com

Last Updated: August 25, 2023, 20:06 IST

New Delhi, India

ICC World Cup trophy at Taj Mahal. (Credit: Twitter)
Tickets to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 are on sale as fans from across the world are invited to India for the biggest Cricket World Cup ever, taking place between 5 October and 19 November.

Fans alike can purchase their tickets for the warm-up matches from now onwards via https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com

Tickets will go on general sale for 44 non-India matches across ten world-class venues in ten host cities, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Dharamsala, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune, as well as the warm-up matches hosted in Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram.

Tickets for the remainder of the World Cup matches, set to provide top-class entertainment from some of the global superstars of the game, will be made available in the following stages:

  • 30 August (8 PM IST onwards): Tickets for India matches at Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram can be purchased.
  • 31 August (8 PM IST onwards): Tickets for India matches at Chennai, Delhi and Pune can be purchased.
  • 1 September (8 PM IST onwards): Tickets for India matches at Dharamsala, Lucknow and Mumbai can be purchased.
  • 2 September (8 PM IST onwards): Tickets for India matches at Bengaluru and Kolkata can be purchased.
  • 3 September (8 PM IST onwards): Tickets for India matches at Ahmedabad can be purchased.
  • 15 September (8 PM IST onwards): Tickets for the Semi-Finals and Final can be purchased.

    • BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said, “As we announce the commencement of ticket sales for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, we extend a warm invitation to cricket fans from every corner of our nation and around the globe. Our venues are ready to welcome fans to a tournament that promises to redefine the cricketing landscape."

    The World Cup kicks off with a repeat of the 2019 Final, England against New Zealand in the largest cricket stadium in the world in Ahmedabad in an occasion not to be missed.

    first published: August 25, 2023, 20:06 IST
