ODI World Cup 2023 Match Tickets LIVE For Sale Now: Check Ticket Release Schedules And Where To Buy Them

Tickets to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 are on sale as fans from across the world are invited to India for the biggest Cricket World Cup ever, taking place between 5 October and 19 November.

The tickets are live on sale in phases starting with non-India warm-up matches and non-India event matches from today.

Fans alike can purchase their tickets for the warm-up matches from now onwards via https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com

Tickets will go on general sale for 44 non-India matches across ten world-class venues in ten host cities, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Dharamsala, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune, as well as the warm-up matches hosted in Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram.

Tickets for the remainder of the World Cup matches, set to provide top-class entertainment from some of the global superstars of the game, will be made available in the following stages: