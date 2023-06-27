ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule Announcement Highlights: India vs Pakistan In Ahmedabad on Oct 15; First Match Against Australia on Oct 8

Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule: The schedule for the 2023 ODI World Cup has been announced. The tournament gets underway from October 5 when defending champions England take on New Zealand in Ahmedabad.

India will start their tournament when they take on Australia on October 8.

And the blockbuster India vs Pakistan clash will be held on October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The wait could finally come to an end today with the International Cricket Council (ICC) expected to release the full schedule for the 2023 ODI World Cup slated to be held in India later this year.