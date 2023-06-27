ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule Announcement Highlights: India vs Pakistan In Ahmedabad on Oct 15; First Match Against Australia on Oct 8

Curated By: Feroz Khan
Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 13:10 IST
New Delhi, India
Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule: The schedule for the 2023 ODI World Cup has been announced. The tournament gets underway from October 5 when defending champions England take on New Zealand in Ahmedabad.
India will start their tournament when they take on Australia on October 8.
And the blockbuster India vs Pakistan clash will be held on October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
The wait could finally come to an end today with the International Cricket Council (ICC) expected to release the full schedule for the 2023 ODI World Cup slated to be held in India later this year.
October 5, Opening Match: England vs New Zealand, Ahmedabad
October 15: India vs Pakistan, Ahmedabad
November 4: England vs Australia, Ahmedabad
November 14: First Semifinal, Mumbai
November 16: Second Semifinal, Kolkata
November 19: Final, Ahmedabad
Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram in addition to Hyderabad will host the warm-up matches which will be played between 29 September and 3 October.
A total of 10 venues across India will be playing hosts through the ODI World Cup – Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Dharamsala, Delhi, Chennai, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kolkata.
The first semifinal of the world cup will be played on November 15 in Mumbai and the second semifinal will be held the following day in Kolkata. Both semifinals will have a reserve day.
The final will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19. November 20 will be the reserve day.
The Indian cricket team will be starting their campaign against Australia on October 8 in Chennai. The tournament will get underway from October 5 when defending champions England face New Zealand in Ahmedabad.
The announcement will be made shortly. The event is underway in Mumbai
As per the latest reports, the schedule will be announced at 12 pm IST with the legendary Muttiah Muralitharan, Virender Sehwag to be joined by ICC CEO Geoff Allardice and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.
CricketNext has learnt that the semifinals the ODI World Cup could be held in Kolkata and Mumbai. As per initial draft schedule, Bengaluru and Chennai were proposed but after discussions the venues have been changed. Read More Here
An Epic Journey
A Qualifying tournament is currently being held in Zimbabwe which will decide the two teams that will join other eight for the ODI World Cup. There has been a massive upset in the tournament with the Netherlands producing a memorable show in a high-scoring affair which was pushed into a Super Over.
Hello everyone! A warm welcome to our live coverage as ICC is expected to announce the schedule for the 2023 ODI World Cup today in Mumbai. The 10-team event will be held in India later this year. India are playing host to the marquee event for a fourth time - first time as a sole host.
India, a two-time former ODI world cup winners, have earlier been the joint hosts in 1987, 1996 and 2011.
A day before the event though, the ICC announced it’s begin the trophy tour by launching the silverware into the space. The trophy reached 120,000 feet above the Earth before landing at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
“The feat was achieved with the World Cup Trophy attached to a bespoke stratospheric balloon. The stunning shots of the famous silverware sitting on the edge of the Earth’s atmosphere were captured with 4K cameras. The balloon crossed more than 99.5% of the Earth’s atmosphere with the temperature of -65°C at the peak altitude,” ICC said in a statement on Monday.
BCCI secretary Jay Shah termed cricket as a uniting factor.
“Cricket unites India like no other sport and excitement is building across the country as we prepare to host the 10 best teams in the world over six weeks of heart-stopping cricket,” Shah said in a statement.
“As we countdown to the World Cup, the Trophy Tour is a fantastic chance for fans to be part of the event wherever they are. The Tour will travel extensively across India and seek to inspire communities to share the excitement of cricket’s greatest spectacle, while providing an opportunity to showcase iconic venues, cities and landmarks throughout the country,” he added.
A total of 10 teams will be taking part in the quadrennial event including hosts India, England, Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and two qualifiers.
Currently, Zimbabwe is playing host to a qualifying tournament with 10 teams taking part including former two time champions West Indies.
