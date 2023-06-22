'I Spoke to Ussie': Ollie Robinson Reveals Chat With Usman Khawaja After Send-off Incident in Edgbaston Test

England pacer Ollie Robinson opened up on the send-off incident with Usman Khawaja and revealed he had a chat with the Australian opener after it also. Robinson faced a lot of scrutiny from some former Australian cricketers including Ricky Ponting and Matthew Hayden for his infamous send-off to Khawaja. The English paceman castled the Australian opener for 141 and gave him a mouthful.

Meanwhile, after Day’s play, Robinson referred to Ponting and said he used to give the same type of send-off to England players during his playing days. He received backlash from Australian media and their former stars.

While in his recent column on Wisden, Robinson said that he had nothing against the Australian opener and he got caught up in the moment after taking the massive wicket.

“I didn’t realise the Ussie [Usman Khawaja] send-off was such a big thing until I got off the pitch to find my phone blowing up with mates texting me and it all going off. I just got caught up in the moment. I was desperate for a wicket; I hadn’t bowled that well in the first innings, I’d had that slip in my second over and lost a bit of confidence, and then I was trying to feel my way back in a little bit, having not played much for a while. And obviously Ussie was the big wicket, he was playing beautifully. It was nothing against Ussie, it was just one of those things, I got caught up in the moment and let myself go," said Robinson.

The 29-year-old revealed the chat he had with Khawaja and suggested it’s all well between the two.

“We’ve all seen it with Jimmy [Anderson], Broady, [Glenn] McGrath, Brett Lee. All the bowlers do it when they’re fired up and trying to get a wicket for their team. I spoke to Ussie after as well and we were all good. He was just like, “Mate, just be careful what you say." It was nothing against him and we had a good chat. He’s a nice guy and I’ve always gotten on well with him, having played against him a few times," said Robinson.

