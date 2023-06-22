'Ollie Robinson Has a Mouth From South..': England Pacer Blasted For Sledging Usman Khawaja During Ashes 2023

England pacer Ollie Robinson has come under severe criticism following his foul-mouthed angry rant at Usman Khawaja during the first Test of Ashes 2023 at Edgbaston.

In the first innings, Khawaja scored 141 runs before getting castled by Robinson who hurled plenty of expletives at the Australian opener, something that hasn’t gone down too well with former Aussie cricketers.

Once Robinson dismissed Khawaja in the second innings, he again had a go at the opener, but the tactics didn’t help England as they lost the match by

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting slammed Robinson for his fiery send-off whereas Matthew Hayden also didn’t hold back as he dubbed the England pacer a ‘forgettable cricketer’.

During a conversation with Ian Healy, Hayden didn’t mince his words as he criticised Robinson’s antics.

“That’s how you combat England as well. As soon as Pat Cummins started coming at Joe Root and hit a couple of sixes," said the Aussie legend.

He stated further, “Then the other bloke; he’s a forgettable cricketer. A fast bowler that is bowling 124 (kph) nude nuts and he’s got a mouth from the south."

Healy then asked, “Who, Ollie Robinson?", to which Hayden replied, “Someone like him, you can just go, ‘Brother, I’m coming at ya’.

Hayden and Ponting weren’t the only cricketers who were not pleased with Robinson’s shenanigans however, the England pacer hit back at his critics saying that he simply didn’t ‘care’ about being criticised and further added since the Ashes was at stake, all of this would be bound to happen.

