Omkar Salvi Replaces Amol Majumdar as Mumbai Head Coach for Ranji Trophy

Omkar Salvi, who is currently an assistant bowling coach with the Indian Premier League side Kolkata Knight Riders, was on Monday appointed as the head coach of Mumbai for the upcoming season of the Ranji Trophy.

Former Mumbai batter Vinit Indulkar was appointed as the batting coach of the Mumbai senior men’s team while ex wicketkeeper-batter Onkar Gurav was named as the fielding coach.

The appointments were made by the Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC), headed by former India cricketer Lalchand Rajput with Sahil Kukreja and Preeti Dimri as the other members.

Salvi replaced Amol Muzumdar at the helm of the 41-time Ranji Trophy winners.

Salvi has previously worked as the bowling coach of the Mumbai team before joining KKR. He is the brother of former India player Avishkar Salvi.

Among other appointments, Rajesh Pawar was named as the U-23 head coach while current India captain Rohit Sharma’s coach Dinesh Lad was named as the head coach of the U-19 team.

Sandesh Kawle was given charge of the U-16 side while Nilesh Masurkar was appointed as the head coach of the U-14 boys team.

Former India women’s cricketer Sunetra Paranjpe, who played in three Tests and 28 ODIs, was named as the head coach of the Mumbai women’s senior team. Jayesh Dadarkar will be the U-23 coach while Ajay Kadam and Aparna Kambli were appointed as the head coaches of the U-19 and U-15 girls’ side.

Along with the appointment of Dighe as the MCA Academy in-charge, Vinayak Mane was made the batting coach while Pradeep Sunderam and Mandar Sane were named as the bowling coaches. Sunil Lingayat was appointed as the fielding coach.

