On This Day in 1983: India Beat England by 6 Wickets to Reach World Cup Final

ON THIS DAY IN 1983: India emerged victorious over England in the World Cup semifinal, securing their place in the final for the first time in history. The match showcased exceptional cricketing skills, intense competition, and unforgettable moments that will be etched in the memories of cricket fans around the globe.

MATCH: India vs England 1983 World Cup Semi Final

India vs England 1983 World Cup Semi Final DATE: June 22, 1983

June 22, 1983 VENUE: Old Trafford, Manchester, England

Old Trafford, Manchester, England TOSS: England, who chose to bat

England, who chose to bat ENGLAND: 213/10 (60 Overs)

213/10 (60 Overs) INDIA: 217/4 (54.4 Overs)

217/4 (54.4 Overs) RESULT: India won by 6 wickets

India won by 6 wickets MAN OF THE MATCH: Mohinder Amarnath (India)

England had won the toss and opted to bat first. Their openers started well, as Graeme Fowler and Chris Tavare made 33 and 32, respectively, sharing 69 for the first wicket.

However, Roger Binny sent both packing to rattle the hosts. Mohinder Amarnath stepped in to dismiss David Gower and Mike Gatting, inflicting further damage to the English batting order. Skipper Kapil cleaned up the rest of the lower order with three wickets (3/35) to abruptly bring England’s innings to an end.

Fowler was the highest scorer with 33, while the rest of English order couldn’t contribute with the bat and they were all bundled out for 213 in 60 overs.

Chasing 214 runs, India started well before both Sunil Gavaskar (25) and Kris Srikkanth (19) were sent back in quick succession, leaving them at 50/2. However, Amarnath came to the rescue again - he not only scored a stubborn 46 off 92 balls, but also stitched a 92-run stand with Yashpal Sharma.

After the fall of the all-rounder, the pair of Sharma (61) and Sandeep Patil took India home. Patil hammered an unbeaten 51 off just 32 deliveries including eight boundaries, while Sharma scored 61 off 115 balls, which included three fours and two maximums.