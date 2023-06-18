On This Day in 1983: Kapil Dev Slammed Historic 175 Not Out Against Zimbabwe in '83 World Cup

ON THIS DAY IN 1983: Apart from being a World Cup winner, Kapil Dev has several accolades to his name. He was, arguably, the greatest pacer ever to represent India in international cricket. As a fast-bowling all-rounder, Kapil was no less lethal. On June 18, 1983, Team India headed into the 20th match of the World Cup against Zimbabwe. The Indian team was in good form as they defeated West Indies in their very first game. It was a historic victory, as West Indies had remained unbeaten for eight long years in the cricketing showpiece event.

The Zimbabwe game took place at the Nevill Ground in Tunbridge Wells. India won the toss and elected to bat first. However, things did not go as planned. Peter Rawson shocked the cricketing world after dismissing Sunil Gavaskar just for a duck.

More ill-fate followed as big names like Kris Srikkanth, Mohinder Amarnath, Sandeep Patil and Yashpal Sharma managed to score a combined total of 15 runs. Surely, the match seemed to have been decided and the incoming humiliation could be seen from miles away. That is exactly when Kapil Dev stepped onto the field.

The cricketing monster managed to thrash Zimbabwe notching up 175 runs off just 138 balls, setting a brilliant example of leading from the front. His power-packed knock comprised 16 boundaries and 6 sixes. His sensational batting helped India in reaching 268 runs in 50 overs.

But, much to the disappointment of cricket enthusiasts, there is no footage of Kapil Dev’s incredible knock because of a national strike by the tournament’s sole broadcaster BBC back then.

“I don’t like to criticize people. People say don’t you feel bad it wasn’t recorded and I always say ‘no’ because it is recorded in my head." —-Kapil Dev

India had eventually gone on to win the game by 31 runs, saving themselves from an unexpected humiliation. Kapil Dev succeeded in picking up a wicket in the game.