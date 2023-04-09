On This Day in 1995: Sachin Tendulkar Became Youngest Cricketer to Score 3,000 ODI Runs

ON THIS DAY IN 1995: On April 9, 1995, Sachin Tendulkar became the youngest cricketer to score 3000 runs in One Day Internationals (ODIs). The match was played between India and Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first, posting a challenging total of 202 for 9 in their allotted 50 overs. India started their innings on a shaky note, losing both their openers in quick succession. However, Tendulkar, who came in at number four, steadied the ship for India and played a brilliant knock of 112 not out off 107 balls.

Tendulkar’s innings was laced with 15 fours and one six and he shared crucial partnerships with Sanjay Manjrekar and Vinod Kambli to guide India to a comfortable six-wicket victory. With this innings, Tendulkar became the youngest player to reach 3000 ODI runs at the age of 21 years and 114 days, breaking the record held by the legendary West Indian batsman, Vivian Richards.

Tendulkar’s achievement was widely celebrated and he went on to become one of the greatest cricketers of all time, holding numerous records in both Tests and ODIs. He retired from international cricket in 2013, having scored 18426 runs in ODIs at an average of 44.83, including 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries.

YOUNGEST PLAYERS TO SCORE 3000 ODI RUNS*

Sachin Tendulkar (India) - 21 years and 114 days Shahid Afridi (Pakistan) - 21 years and 222 days Brian Lara (West Indies) - 22 years and 35 days Sourav Ganguly (India) - 22 years and 202 days Ross Taylor (New Zealand) - 23 years and 223 days

* As of September 2021

