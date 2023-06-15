On This Day in 2018: India Defeat Afghanistan in Their Debut Test by an Innings and 262 Runs

On this day in 2018, India recorded a dominant victory over Afghanistan in a Test match, winning by an innings and 262 runs. The match took place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

India won the toss and elected to bat first, posting a mammoth total of 474 runs in their first innings. Shikhar Dhawan starred with the bat, smashing a brilliant century (107 runs) and was well supported by Murali Vijay (105 runs) and KL Rahul (54 runs). The Indian batting lineup dominated the Afghan bowlers and set up a commanding position for themselves.

In response, Afghanistan struggled against the high-quality Indian bowling attack. They were bundled out for a paltry total of 109 runs in their first innings. Yamin Ahmadzai showed some resistance with a gritty knock of 25 runs, but the Indian bowlers led by spin sensation Ravichandran Ashwin (4 wickets for 27 runs) and paceman Ishant Sharma (2 wickets for 20 runs) wreaked havoc on the Afghan batting line-up.

With a massive lead of 365 runs, India enforced the follow-on, giving Afghanistan another chance to bat. However, the Afghan batsmen once again struggled to cope with the Indian bowlers. They were bowled out for just 103 runs in their second innings. Captain Asghar Afghan top-scored with 36 runs, but no other batsman managed to make a significant contribution.

Umesh Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja were the standout performers for India in the second innings, claiming 3 wickets each. Ishant Sharma and Hardik Pandya also chipped in with crucial wickets.

India’s comprehensive victory by an innings and 262 runs was their largest win in Test cricket in terms of runs at that time. The Indian team displayed their dominance in all aspects of the game, with their batsmen piling on the runs and their bowlers causing havoc in the Afghan batting lineup.