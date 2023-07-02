On This Day In 2022: WATCH India's Bazball; Bumrah Hits Broad for the Most Expensive Over in Test History

ON THIS DAY IN 2022: England’s Stuart Broad has plenty of records under his belt but there is one certain one achievement that the ace fast bowler will must not be much proud of. It is the record of conceding most runs in an over in the history of Test cricket. Broad had scripted this unpleasant feat against India on this day, a year back. Broad had bowled the most expensive over while facing Jasprit Bumrah at Edgbaston.

Bumrah, who was the captain of India in that game, was solely responsible for handing a nightmarish memory to Broad. The right-arm fast bowler gave away as many as 35 runs in that over. Team India were in a comfortable situation when Bumrah stepped onto the crease as the No 10 batter. The Indian pacer went all guns blazing against Broad, smashing 29 runs that included four boundaries and two sixes.

Jasprit Bumrah kicked off the destruction with a four in the opening delivery. Stuart Broad attempted a short ball with two fielders positioned at deep fine-leg. The ball found the top edge of Bumrah’s bat with Zak Crawley making a run towards his left to catch it. But the Englishman failed in his attempt, leaking a boundary.

Broad then tested Bumrah with a bouncer but it was too high to be grabbed by the wicketkeeper. The ball cleared the boundary ropes with the on-field umpire judging it as a wide. Broad stuck to bowling short deliveries, a plan that backfired for the England. Bumrah sent the next ball into the crowd over the wicketkeeper’s head. Broad had to bowl once again as the umpire signalled a no-ball for overstepping.

In the subsequent delivery, Stuart Broad tried to land a toe-crusher but ended up bowling a juicy full-toss, which Jasprit Bumrah whacked for a boundary through mid-on. Bumrah got an inside edge in the next ball but was able to clear the boundary.