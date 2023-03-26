'One of My Greatest Moments in Cricket': Head Coach Charlotte Edwards After Guiding Mumbai Indians to WPL Title

Mumbai Indians scripted history on Sunday by becoming the first-ever champions of Women’s Premier League by beating Delhi Capitals in the final by 7 wickets. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. outclassed Delhi Capitals in all three departments on an all-important day at Brabourne Stadium to clinch the title. The support staff played a key role in Mumbai Indians’ dominant show throughout the tournament. Head coach Charlotte Edwards said winning WPL 2023 is one of the greatest moments in cricket for her.

Edwards heaped praise on the skipper Harmanpreet and the players as she said they played like a unit which was the key to their success.

“This is one of my greatest moments in cricket, have built amazing friendships right throughout the tournament. We gave them (players) an off yesterday. We had a team meeting and we kept it very relaxed. They (MI players) played for one another, it has been a wonderful experience. Harman’s been amazing as a captain, it’s been a wonderful experience," Edwards told broadcasters after the match.

Mumbai Indians put up a solid show with the ball when DC skipper Meg Lanning won the toss and elected to bowl first. Hayley Matthews and Issy Wong claimed three-wicket each as DC were restricted to 131/9. While Nat Sciver-Brunt scored 60 not out off 55 deliveries, hitting seven boundaries and raising 72 runs for the third wicket with captain Harmanpreet Kaur (37) and 39 for the unbeaten fourth wicket partnership with Amelia Kerr (14) to guide them to 134/3 as Mumbai outclassed DC with three balls to spare.

Bowling coach Jhulan Goswami was elated after tasting the success on her first assignment as a coach. She also talked highly of Harmanpreet for guiding the team to the inaugural WPL title.

“You cannot do all those things on a plan. Thanks to Lotty and others, this was my first assignment as a coach. The girls put everything and they have done their best. They believed that they will be able to do their best whenever they get the opportunity. We’re all proud of them. Many times Harmanpreet has gone through these situations and not able to cross the ladder. First day we said this time you have to cross the ladder. She has taken responsibility, the way she handled the team from day 1 is amazing. She came here after a tournament straightaway and not even one training session she said she was not tired," Goswami said.

