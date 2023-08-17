'One Strikes the Ball Like a Rocket, The Other Launches it to the Orbit': Rishabh Pant Meets Sunil Chhetri

As India gear up for the Asia Cup 2023 and the subsequent 50-over World Cup, one man who will be direly missed is Rishabh Pant. The keeper-batter has been at the National Cricket Academy, recovering from the injuries he suffered in a horrific car crash last year. As per the BCCI medical team, Pant has shown signs of recovery but is yet to regain full fitness and get back on the field. He has started training in the nets and going through fitness drills every day.

With the progress in his rehabilitation, there also has been a rise in Pant’s social media presence. The cricketer has been sharing pictures and videos to keep his fans updated about his health. On Thursday, his IPL franchise – Delhi Capitals – shared his picture with the Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri. Both athletes are managed by the JSW group which also owns the Delhi-based franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Advertisement

“#SC11 meets #RP17. One strikes them like a (Rocket emoji), while the other launches it to the (Orbit emoji)," the caption of the post read.

The dynamic keeper-batter has resumed batting practice as a video went viral on social media where he can be seen batting in a local match. Pant smashing the ball went viral on microblogging site X, formerly known as Twitter, as the fans were elated to see the flamboyant batter back on the field.