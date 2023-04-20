'Only Thing That I Can Link it to is Football in England': Jos Buttler on Indian Cricket Team's Massive Fanbase

England’s white-ball captain Jos Buttler compared Indian cricket fanbase to football in his country and said he learnt from the IPL how the players dealt with the big pressure of fans. The Indian cricket team enjoyed a massive fanbase both at home and away in overseas countries. During the 2021 T20 World Cup in Australia, the Indian matches were jampacked as it seemed like they were playing at their home with massive crowd support.

Buttler said watching the support that Indian cricketers get even while playing away series was an eye-opener.

“It is like nothing else, the way Indian players are adored and supported, the level of fame is incredible. Only thing that (I) can link it to is football in England. It is fascinating watching how they deal with it, the media scrutiny. It is a privilege as well. Learned from the IPL how best players deal with, in a good way, with the chaos around," Buttler told Humans of Bombay in an interview.

The Rajasthan Royals batter also talked about the demeanour legendary India wicketkeeper MS Dhoni carries as he enjoys massive support from fans wherever he plays.

“Just watching (MS) Dhoni come out to bat that night (against RR in IPL 2023). The crowd is so expectant. The demeanour he carries is quite incredible for that sort of situation and external pressures.

“The travelling support that India gets wherever they go… Craig Kieswetter drove me to the Manchester ground (his debut) and watched throngs of Indian fans waiting for the team bus to arrive. It was an eye-opening, surreal experience," he said.

Buttler said the focus on the upcoming 50-over World Cup in India will be high only after the IPL.

Understanding how it feels to win a world Cup four years ago gives you the drive to do it again. India is one of the best places to play cricket. So, it is going to be huge. Once the IPL finishes, the attention will start to switch towards that. England has a strong talent pool. Our cricket has gone from strength to strength from 2015 onwards. We’re a good team, a balanced side," he said.

