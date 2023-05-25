IPL 2023: Piyush Chawla Claims Third Spot in Purple Cap Race, Suryakumar Yadav 7th in Orange Cap List

Mumbai Indians reached Qualifier 2 of Indian Premier League 2023 with a massive win over Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator contest on Wednesday. The five-time IPL champions played dominant cricket and outclassed LSG in all three departments as rookie paceman Akash Madhwal was the standout performer with a fifer.

The Uttarakhand paceman produced brilliant bowling figures of 5 for 5 in his 3.3 overs as Mumbai Indians thrashed Lucknow Super Giants by 81 runs at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

IPL 2023 LSG vs MI Eliminator Highlights

Advertisement

Winning the toss on a tricky pitch, Mumbai made 182/8, Cameron Green and Suryakumar Yadav chipped in with 41 and 33 respectively, while Tilak Varma hit a 22-ball 26.

Impact player Nehal Wadhera slammed a crucial 23 off 12 balls, including hitting 14 runs in the final over, to take Mumbai to a challenging total. In reply, Lucknow were 68/2 in eight overs at one point in their chase of 183. But from there, they fell like a pack of cards to be 101 all out in 16.3 overs.

The mega clash also impacted the Orange Cap and Purple Cap lists.

Orange Cap

Faf du Plessis continues to lead the Orange Cap race while Shubman Gill is right behind him as he narrowed down the lead with a 42-run knock against Chennai Super Kings in the qualifier 1. Du Plessis is out of the IPL 2023 after RCB’s exit as he ended his run tally with 730 runs in 14 matches while Shubman is just behind with 722 runs. The Gujarat Titans opener still has an opportunity to get past the RCB skipper’s tally in the Qualifier 2 which will be played at his favourite venue Ahmedabad against Mumbai Indians.

While for Mumbai Indians, Suryakumar Yadav is placed at the seventh spot with 544 runs. There are very slight chances of him taking the Orange Cap but back-to-back centuries might do the magic for him.

Advertisement

Also Read | Twitterati Roasts Naveen-ul-Haq After LSG’s Exit From IPL 2023 Following Defeat vs MI

Purple Cap

Mohammad Shami is sitting at the top of tally in Purple Cap race with one wicket more than his teammate Rashid Khan. By claiming two scalps on Tuesday night in qualifier 1 against CSK, Shami topped the list with 26 wickets.

While Rashid, who had an off-night on Tuesday with the ball at Chepauk, claimed only one wicket and is placed second in the Purple Cap race with 25 wickets. Meanwhile, Piyush Chawla with a crucial wicket of Krunal Pandya on Wednesday has moved to third spot on the tally with 21 wickets.