'Late Shout for Second Ashes Test?': F1 Star Oscar Piastri Joins Australian Team for a Quick Training Session

Australian F1 driver Oscar Piastri visited the Aussie cricket ahead of the second Ashes Test slated to be played at the iconic Lord’s Stadium from June 28.

The F1 racer has made no secret about his love for cricket.

Piastri, being a good sport, also geared up to show off his batting skills during a practice session against Australian bowling stars Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc.

“Late shout for the second Ashes test? Thanks for having me," the F1 racer wrote while posting a video of his batting in the nets.

“Great to watch them get ready for the second test. Lucky enough to face a few balls from Nathan Lyon and Mitch Starc, so it’s been a really cool day seeing the guys at the top of their game," Piastri told Sky Sports.

“I was checking the score in between sessions and stuff like that. We were back from Canada for the fifth day, so I got to watch all of that in its glory on TV. Pretty nerve-wracking few hours, but glad we got it done," he added.

Piastri once played as a junior for the Brighton Cricket Club and the West Bentleigh Cricket Club in Melbourne. He recently uploaded a childhood picture of himself with Australia’s former captain Ricky Ponting on Instagram.

In the Ashes 2023 opener, England declared after scoring 393/8 on the opening day of the first Test at Edgbaston.