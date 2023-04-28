Trends :CSK vs PBKSMI VS RRCSK VS PBKS Dream11MI VS RR Dream11 Chennai Pitch Report
Our Record is Safe! RCB Fans Rejoice After LSG 'Come Close' But Score 2nd Highest IPL Total

Our Record is Safe! RCB Fans Rejoice After LSG 'Come Close' But Score 2nd Highest IPL Total

RCB fans were relieved that their record was safe after Lucknow Super Giants scored 257/5, the second-highest total in IPL history

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: April 28, 2023, 22:18 IST

Bengaluru, India

RCB fans were in a good mood (Twitter)
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fans were happy that their record for the highest total in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was safe after a display of brutal hitting from Kyle Mayers and Marcus Stoinis fired Lucknow Super Giants to 257/5, the second highest total in IPL history.

Mayers (54 off 24) went on the rampage in the Powerplay before Stoinis (72 off 40) effortlessly collected boundaries at will to help his team set a massive target against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Friday. The other important contributions came from Ayush Badoni (43 off 24) and Nicholas Pooran (45 off 19).

IPL 2023: Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants - LIVE

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) had scored 263/against Pune Warriors at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on 23 April, 2013, which still remains the highest total in IPL.

ALSO READ | Lucknow Super Giants Smash 257/5 vs Punjab Kings, 2nd Highest Total in IPL History

RCB fans were relieved:

Highest Total in IPL

TotalTeamAgainstPlaceYear
263/5Royal Challengers BangalorePune Warriors IndiaBangalore2013
257/5Lucknow Super GiantsPunjab KingsMohaliToday
248/3Royal Challengers BangaloreGujarat LionsBangalore2016
246/5Chennai Super KingsRajasthan RoyalsChennai2010
245/6Kolakata Knight RidersPunjab KingsIndore2018

LSG skipper K L Rahul (12 off 9) was the only batter, who could not make use of ideal batting conditions. He was dropped on the first ball of the match off debutant Gurnoor Brar but could not make it count.

Mayers looked in menacing tough from the get go as he smashed Arshdeep for four boundaries in his opening over. He started with a gorgeous drive through point before using his long levers to target the long on and deep mid-wicket region, collecting seven fours and four sixes in total.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses

Such was his confidence and he took a couple of strides forward to dispatch Rabada just over his head.

After Mayers fell inside the Powerplay, Stoinis and Badoni shared an 89-run stand off only 47 balls to maintain the momentum created by Mayers.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

Stoinis played some breathtaking strokes in his belligerent knock that included five sixes and half a dozen boundaries.

IPL 2023: Purple Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

Stoinis could have been dismissed in the 13th over but Liam Livingstone touched the boundary while trying to take a regulation catch at long on.

Pooran began his innings with three back-to-back off drives off Livingstone. LSG hammered 73 runs off the last 30 balls.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here

Ritayan Basu

first published: April 28, 2023, 22:07 IST
last updated: April 28, 2023, 22:18 IST
