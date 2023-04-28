Our Record is Safe! RCB Fans Rejoice After LSG 'Come Close' But Score 2nd Highest IPL Total

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fans were happy that their record for the highest total in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was safe after a display of brutal hitting from Kyle Mayers and Marcus Stoinis fired Lucknow Super Giants to 257/5, the second highest total in IPL history.

Mayers (54 off 24) went on the rampage in the Powerplay before Stoinis (72 off 40) effortlessly collected boundaries at will to help his team set a massive target against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Friday. The other important contributions came from Ayush Badoni (43 off 24) and Nicholas Pooran (45 off 19).

IPL 2023: Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants - LIVE

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) had scored 263/against Pune Warriors at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on 23 April, 2013, which still remains the highest total in IPL.

RCB fans were relieved:

Highest Total in IPL

Total Team Against Place Year 263/5 Royal Challengers Bangalore Pune Warriors India Bangalore 2013 257/5 Lucknow Super Giants Punjab Kings Mohali Today 248/3 Royal Challengers Bangalore Gujarat Lions Bangalore 2016 246/5 Chennai Super Kings Rajasthan Royals Chennai 2010 245/6 Kolakata Knight Riders Punjab Kings Indore 2018

LSG skipper K L Rahul (12 off 9) was the only batter, who could not make use of ideal batting conditions. He was dropped on the first ball of the match off debutant Gurnoor Brar but could not make it count.

Mayers looked in menacing tough from the get go as he smashed Arshdeep for four boundaries in his opening over. He started with a gorgeous drive through point before using his long levers to target the long on and deep mid-wicket region, collecting seven fours and four sixes in total.

Such was his confidence and he took a couple of strides forward to dispatch Rabada just over his head.

After Mayers fell inside the Powerplay, Stoinis and Badoni shared an 89-run stand off only 47 balls to maintain the momentum created by Mayers.

Stoinis played some breathtaking strokes in his belligerent knock that included five sixes and half a dozen boundaries.

Stoinis could have been dismissed in the 13th over but Liam Livingstone touched the boundary while trying to take a regulation catch at long on.

Pooran began his innings with three back-to-back off drives off Livingstone. LSG hammered 73 runs off the last 30 balls.

