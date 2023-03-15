'Out And About': Australia Opener David Warner Arrives in Mumbai For ODI Series, Shares Car Selfie With Fans

Australia batting star David Warner has recovered from an elbow injury and returned to India to link up with his teammates for the upcoming three-match ODI series that starts from Friday in Mumbai. Warner flew home midway through the Border Gavaskar Trophy after fracturing his elbow during the 2nd Test in Delhi during which he was also diagnosed with concussion and replaced by Matthew Renshaw in the playing XI for the second innings.

Also Read: Former India Opener Questions Prithvi Shaw’s Exclusion

Advertisement

Warner shared a selfie of him sitting in a car while waiting in the Mumbai traffic on Tuesday. “Out and about," the Australian captioned the image which also has few of his fans posing alongside, albeit, from a different vehicle.

Warner struggled to get going during the three innings he managed to bat in the four-match Test series against India that concluded this Monday with the hosts winning 2-1 and thus retaining the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

India and Australia though will square off in a couple of months time in the final of the ICC World Test Championship. Despite his struggles, Australia have kept faith in Warner with their head coach Andrew McDonald saying the opener is part of their WTC plan.

WPL 2023: How Royal Challengers Bangalore Can Qualify For The Playoff

“I think you work through that conversation, and how each player finishes is always different," McDonald said of Warner. “Some want to go out in a certain way, and others are OK with potentially being dropped out of sides. But at the moment, Dave’s fully in our plans for the WTC final, he’s coming back for the one-day series (against India), he’s recovered from his injury, so we’ll see Dave back in Australian colours on March 17 and we’ll go from there."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Australia will be without their regular captain Pat Cummins for the ODI series as he has decided to stay home following the death of his mother. Steve Smith, who led Australia in the two Tests, has been named as their captain.

Get the latest Cricket News here