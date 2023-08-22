Trends :Heath Streak AliveIndia SquadIND VS IREShubman GillSri Lanka vs Scotland
Home » Cricket Home » 'Outstanding Performances Radiate Hope and Inspire Us All: Jay Shah Congratulates Indian Blind Cricket Teams

'Outstanding Performances Radiate Hope and Inspire Us All: Jay Shah Congratulates Indian Blind Cricket Teams

Indian men's team had to face a defeat at the hands of Pakistan on Sunday but the Men In Blue came back hard at Australia to win the match.

Advertisement

Published By: Aakash Biswas

IANS

Last Updated: August 22, 2023, 12:46 IST

United Kingdom (UK)

Indian blind cricket teams at IBSA (IANS Photo)
Indian blind cricket teams at IBSA (IANS Photo)

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah lavished praises on the Indian blind cricket teams (both men’s and women’s) after they secured comfortable victories in the ongoing International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) World Games 2023.

“Celebrating remarkable victories by our Indian Blind Cricket teams at IBSA World Games 2023! The Women’s Team exhibited incredible skill by defeating England, while the Men’s Team made a triumphant comeback against Australia. Your outstanding performances radiate hope and inspire us all. My heartiest congratulations to both teams for spreading positivity and making our nation proud! @blind_cricket," Jay Shah wrote a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Advertisement

In the first match, the Indian men’s team had to face a defeat at the hands of Pakistan on Sunday but the Men In Blue came back hard at Australia to win the match.

Meanwhile, the women’s team has won two out of two matches and are looking solid in their approach in the ongoing showpiece event.

top videos
  • Pakistan Beat Afghanistan by 1 Wicket in Thrilling Encounter | Imam-ul-Haq | Shadab Khan Run Out

    • The men’s will now play against England on Tuesday while the women’s team will meet Australia on Wednesday in the IBSA World Games 2023 in Birmingham

    Blind cricket in IBSA World Games began on Saturday with England and Australia playing the first match. The occasion marked the first-ever cricket match to take place at the World Games.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Aakash BiswasAakash Biswas, Chief Sub-Editor at News18.com, finds mental peace watching the g...Read More

    first published: August 22, 2023, 12:46 IST
    last updated: August 22, 2023, 12:46 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App