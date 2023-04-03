Over 5 Crore Users Download JioCinema App Across the Opening IPL 2023 Weekend

With the commencement of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, the JioCinema app has taken a giant leap in the digital world. The Official Digital Streaming Partner of IPL 2023, made a blockbuster debut with a stellar opening weekend. The viewers are enjoying the newly-added features to the application and are getting glued to it. The average time spent per viewer per match touched 57 minutes. The time spent per viewer per match on JioCinema increased by over 60% compared to last season’s first weekend.

IPL 2023 Full Coverage | IPL 2023 Schedule | IPL 2023 Results | IPL Orange Cap | IPL Purple Cap

Advertisement

JioCinema set the tone with the season-opening clash between MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings and Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans, achieving a peak concurrency of 1.6 crore In addition, JioCinema registered over 2.5 crore downloads, a record for the most installed app in a single day. The strong viewership – over 10 crore new viewers and 5 crore new app downloads – this weekend comes on the back of JioCinema’s extensive fan-centric features. Fans continued to lap up unique features like 4K feed, 12-language coverage, 16 unique feeds, hype mode, and multi-cam setup, among others.

After the unprecedented response to the opening weekend, JioCinema is set to release new features every week to delight fans, showcasing the power of immersive fan engagement on digital.

The record-breaking numbers are supported by customised device integration partnerships with over 500 OEM and CTV platforms, including Jio STB, Apple TV, Amazon Firestick, OnePlus TV, Sony, Samsung, LG, and Xiaomi, among others. In addition, CTV viewers continue to watch the world’s most famous cricket league in 4K for the first time ever through JioCinema.

Advertisement

India’s favourite sporting carnival is being brought to viewers on JioCinema in 12 languages, including English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Oriya, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Giving viewers a new way to enjoy their favourite sport, JioCinema offers four additional feeds, including The Insiders feed, Hangout feed, Fantasy feed and Fanzone feed.

(Viewers can continue to watch their preferred sports by downloading JioCinema (iOS & Android). For the latest updates, news, scores, and videos, fans can follow Sports18 on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube and JioCinema on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube)

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 updates,Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here