'Oye Opponent Hai': Ishan Kishan Teases Good Friend Shubman Gill Ahead of GT vs MI Clash, WATCH

Mumbai Indians scripted a resounding comeback in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. With back-to-back losses in the first two games, Mumbai Indians had a horrendous start to their IPL journey this time. The five-time IPL champions scripted a resounding comeback by winning their next three matches. Their unbeaten streak, however, was halted by Punjab Kings last week. The Rohit Sharma-led side will now be aiming to return to winning ways tonight. Ahead of their fixture against Gujarat Titans, the Mumbai-based franchise decided to share a glimpse of their preparations.

In a video shared by Mumbai Indians on Twitter, skipper Rohit Sharma can be seen batting in the nets. While Rohit was spotted sweating out in the training session, Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan could be seen engaged in a witty conversation with Gujarat Titans batter Shubman Gill. “Oye, opponent hai, [Hey, he is our opponent]," Ishan was heard saying while pointing at Gill. “A Titanic clash awaits us. Today’s MI Daily is full of what you’d love to see," Mumbai Indians tweeted.

The post soon triggered buzz as Mumbai Indians fans rooted for their side in comments.

This person is eagerly waiting to experience Arjun Tendulkar’s bowling tonight.

Showering immense praise on Rohit Sharma’s men, this fan tweeted, “Mumbai Indians watching MI Daily really gives us refreshing vibes, confidence and fresh start to our morning. Without watching this my morning is incomplete. Paltan keep posting it."

One user wanted Tilak Varma to bat at Number 3.

This person urged Mumbai Indians team management to field seven bowlers tonight against the Hardik Pandya-led side.

Another Twitter user predicted that one of Mumbai Indians’ opening batters will be scoring a century tonight.

Mumbai Indians bowlers put up a miserable show against Punjab Kings. Barring Piyush Chawla, not a single Mumbai Indians bowler could manage to register an economy rate of less than seven against Punjab Kings. Stand-in skipper Sam Curran played a fabulous knock of 55 to guide Punjab Kings to a mammoth total of 214. Mumbai Indians, during the run chase, exhibited valiant batting but it was certainly not enough to emerge victorious. The visitors eventually fell short by 13 runs. With eight points from six games, Mumbai Indians now occupy the seventh spot in the IPL 2023 standings.

