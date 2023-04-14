PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Tips: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable 11s, Pakistan vs New Zealand 2023, 1st T20I, Friday, 7:30 PM IST

Buoyed by the return of several big names, Pakistan cricket team will aim to get the better of New Zealand in the five-match T20I series scheduled to start from Friday. The opening T20I match of the series will take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

After being rested for the T20I series against Afghanistan, prominent names like- skipper Babar Azam, wicketkeeper Mohammed Rizwan and pacer Shaheen Afridi are all set for a return to international cricket.

Pakistan will head into the series after suffering losing a T20I series to Afghanistan. New Zealand, on the other hand, will be without eight key figures.

Veteran Kiwi batter Kane Williamson was also ruled out of the series after suffering a knee injury during the ongoing IPL 2023. After the completion of the T20Is, the two teams will be facing each other in a five-match ODI series.

When will the Pakistan vs New Zealand, first T20I match be played?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand first T20I match will be played on Friday, April 14.

Where will the Pakistan vs New Zealand, first T20I match be played?

The first T20I match between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

What time will the Pakistan vs New Zealand, IPL 2023 match start?

The first T20I match between Pakistan and New Zealand will begin at 9:30 pm IST.

How to live stream Pakistan vs New Zealand, first T20I match?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand first T20I match will be streamed live on SonyLIV app and website.

How to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand, first T20I match on TV?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand first T20I match will be televised live on Sony Sports Network.

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Babar Azam

Vice-captain: Ish Sodhi

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Tom Latham

Batters: Babar Azam, Daryl Mitchell, Fakhar Zaman

All-rounders: James Neesham, Shadab Khan, Rachin Ravindra

Bowlers: Ish Sodhi, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

PAK vs NZ Probable XIs

Pakistan Probable XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

New Zealand Probable XI: Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, Tom Latham (c & wk), Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Cole McConchie, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry

PAK vs NZ Full Squad

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Zaman Khan

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Finn Allen, Todd Astle, Tom Blundell, Mark Chapman, Hamish Bennett, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Ajaz Patel, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears, Martin Guptill, Blair Tickner, Will Young

