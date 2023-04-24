PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction For 5th T20I: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain and Probable XIs For Pakistan vs New Zealand

The Pindi Cricket Stadium will host the final match of the Pakistan-New Zealand five-match T20I Series on April 24. Pakistan had a clear edge in the fourth T20I before a hailstorm interrupted and the game was abandoned. With a 2-1 lead, Pakistan aims to clinch the series, while New Zealand seeks to level the series and improve on their last performance.

In the fourth T20I, which was called off due to rain, New Zealand scored 164 runs. Chad Bowes played an excellent inning of 38 off 38 balls, while Mark Chapman remained unbeaten at 71 off 42 deliveries. New Zealand would hope their batting builds on this momentum in this crucial game.

The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium has a batting-friendly pitch, making it advantageous for the team batting first to score a big total. If the team bowling first makes the decision wisely, they could possibly save themselves from a high-scoring chase. Spinners too will have their say and the nature of the pitch could well be the same.

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Babar Azam

Vice-captain: Will Young

Wicketkeeper: Tom Latham

Batters: Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Chad Bowes, Will Young

Allrounders: Shadab Khan, James Neesham

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner

PAK vs NZ Probable XIs:

PAK Probable XI: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

NZ Probable XI: Tom Latham (c & wk), Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Ben Lister

PAK vs NZ Full Squad

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, Ihsanullah, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Zaman Khan

New Zealand: Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Cole McConchie, Tom Latham (c), Dane Cleaver, Ben Lister, Adam Milne, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Matt Henry

