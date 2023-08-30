PAK vs NEP: Centurions Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmed Propel Pakistan to 342/6 in Asia Cup 2023 Opener

Captain Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed’s sublime centuries powered Pakistan to 342/6 in 50 overs against Nepal in the opening match of Asia Cup 2023 on Wednesday at Multan Cricket Stadium. Babar stamped his authority over minnows Nepal and registered his second-highest ODI score - 151. He stabilised the innings when Pakistan lost wickets at regular intervals. Meanwhile, he got big support from Iftikhar who scored his maiden ODI century to help Pakistan post a big total in front of Nepal who are playing their first match in Asia Cup 2023.

Babar and Iftikhar smashed the Nepal bowlers all around the park in Multan to start the Asia Cup on a high. The Pakistan captain played the anchor role but he switched gears quickly after scoring his 19th ODI century. His brilliant 151-run knock was laced with 14 fours and 4 sixes.

On the other hand, Iftikar switched on his destructive mode right from the start. He scored runs at an astonishing strike rate of 153.52. The 32-year-old remained unbeaten on 109 as he smashed 11 fours and 4 sixes during his 71-ball stay.

Earlier, Nepal announced his arrival at the Asia Cup by claiming two early wickets as Karan KC claimed the first wicket to dismiss Fakhar Zaman for 14, he edged the ball behind the stumps to the wicketkeeper. Leading Nepal in their first match of the Asia Cup, Paudel held his nerves well and executed a sensational run-out to dismiss Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq with a direct hit. He was dismissed for just 5.

Wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan shared a crucial 86-run stand with Babar to revive Pakistan’s innings after the openers’ early departure. However, a brain-fade moment ended Rizwan’s stay in the middle. Rizwan failed to drag his bat inside the line while completing the run and got run-out for 44.

Agha Salman also failed to grab the opportunity and was dismissed for just 5.

Babar and Iftikhar shared a massive 214-run stand for the fifth wicket to help Pakistan cross the 300-run mark. The duo unleashed themselves on the Nepal bowlers in the last 10 overs as Pakistan collected 129 runs in that period.