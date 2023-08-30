Asia Cup 2023 Highlights | NEP 104-All Out in 23.4 Overs vs PAK 342/6: Pakistan Crush Nepal by 238 Runs

Azam scored 151 off 131 while Ahmed remained unbeaten hitting a blazing 109* off just 71 balls. After winning the toss, Pakistan had lost two quick wickets in the form of Fakhar Zaman and Imam ul Haq before Azam and Mohammad Rizwan put on an 86-run stand for the 3wicket. Nepal though came back in the middle overs with the wickets of Rizwan and Salman Aga in quick succession, but Ahmed and Azam ensured there were no further blips in the Pakistan innings.

ASIA CUP 2023: FULL COVERAGE | RESULTS | SCHEDULE

Pakistan, the top-ranked ODI team in the ICC rankings, are the co-host with Sri Lanka after a hybrid model was agreed. The men in green Pakistan are on a high, having whitewashed Afghanistan 3-0 in Sri Lanka last week to rise to the top of the one-day international rankings.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam stressed his team was focused on Wednesday’s Asia Cup opening game against Nepal rather than against arch-rivals India, saying no team can be taken lightly.

“In my opinion, it would have been great if the whole Asia Cup was held in Pakistan. But unfortunately, it has not happened, so we have to be ready for whatever schedule is decided,” said Babar Azam in a pre-match presser on Tuesday.

Nepal qualified for the Asia Cup after winning the Asian Cricket Council Premier Cup in April at home, beating Oman and the United Arab Emirates. A win at their debut Asia Cup would be a dream for the cricket-mad South Asian nation, whose side will compete against top nations including India and Pakistan.

“We are playing in the Asia Cup for the first time and it’s a big occasion. We want to give a competitive game to Pakistan and India as well,” said Nepal captain Rohit Paudel.

“We deserved to be here. We have been playing for more than two decades and this is the highest opportunity for Nepal and a great learning experience against a world-class team,” he added.

Nepal will hope their high-quality spinner Sandeep Lamichhane cause some problems for Pakistan’s batting which includes the world’s top-ranked batter Azam, number three Imam-ul-Haq and number five Fakhar Zaman.

Before the electrifying contest gets underway, here is all you need to know about the PAK vs NEP Live clash:

Where will the Asia Cup 2023 match Pakistan vs Nepal be played?

The Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Nepal will be played at Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan.

What time will the Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Nepal (PAK vs NEP Live) begin?

The Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Nepal will begin at 3 PM IST on Wednesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pakistan vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 match?

The Pakistan vs Nepal match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs Nepal (PAK vs NEP Live) Asia Cup 2023 match?

The Pakistan vs Nepal match will be streamed live on the Hotstar app and website in India.