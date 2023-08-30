Asia Cup 2023 Highlights | NEP 104-All Out in 23.4 Overs vs PAK 342/6: Pakistan Crush Nepal by 238 Runs

Curated By: Aakash Biswas, Aditya Maheshwari & Feroz Khan
Last Updated: August 30, 2023, 21:31 IST
Pakistan
NEP 104-all out in 23.4 Overs vs PAK 342/6 | Asia Cup 2023 Highlights: Pakistan produced a dominating all-round show in Multan to kickstart their Asia Cup campaign in style beating Nepal by 238 runs on Wednesday. Batting first, the hosts posted 342/6 and in their chase Nepal were skittled for 104 in 23.4 overs. Shadab Khan took four wickets while Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi chipped in with a couple of scalps each.
Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed earlier took Nepal bowlers to the cleaners putting on 214 runs for the 5th wicket to help Pakistan to 342/6.
It was a clinical performance from Pakistan as Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed set the tone for them with their centuries to post a total of 342/6. Iftikhar’s innings was very crucial for Pakistan as took pressure off Babar and allowed him to take some time before attacking the bowlers. Meanwhile, the bowlers produced a collective effort to pin Nepal down. Shadab Khan dismantled the lower-middle order and tail to claim four wickets while Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf claimed two wickets each as Nepal were bundled out for just 104.
DONE AND DUSTED! Shadab Khan gets his fourth as Pakistan have registered a sensation 238-run win. Lalit Rajbanshi was the last batter to get out. Nepal batters failed to put up a challenge in their first outing in the Asia Cup. Pakistan bowlers were just too good for the Nepal batters. While Babar Azam and Iftikhar set the tone for them for a massive win. Pakistan (342/6) beat Nepal (104 all-out) by 238 runs
Shadab Khan gets another one here as this time he dismisses Kushal Malla for 6. Pakistan are just one wicket away from a win and start the tournament on a high. NEP 104/9 in 23.2 overs
A big over for Nepal as the tailenders have decided to swing their bat hard. 11 runs came off the over as Karan hit a four while Kushal connected a six. NEP 104/8 in 23 overs
OUT! Shadab Khan gets another one as this time he castles Sandeep Lamichhane who exposed his wickets. Poor batting from Nepal as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals here. NEP 91/8 in 21.5 overs
Shadab Khan’s search for the wicket finally ended as he got the better of Gulshan Jha who went for another big shot but got caught this time by Fakhar Zaman. Excellent catch from the Pakistan opener as he dived in front to grab the catch. NEP 91/7 n 21.3 overs
OUT! Mohammad Nawaz finds the gap between bat and pads and hits the timber through the gate to take his first wicket of Asia Cup 2023. Nepal are six down with the wicket of Dipender Singh who scored just 3 runs. NEP 90/6 in 20.5 overs
Shadab Khan’s search for a wicket continued as two runs came off his fifth over. The current run rate has dropped below 5 at the moment but it’s not a worry for Nepal, the concern is they are already half down. NEP 88/5 in 20 overs
3 runs came off Haris Rauf’s over. After a brief break, he completed his over. However, he is off the field after completing his over. NEP 86/5 in 19 overs
Haris Rauf is having some discomfort as the physio is out in the middle to check him. Not a good sign for Pakistan!
Tidy over from Shadab Khan as only one run came off it. Nepal look down and out and Pakistan will look to wrap things up early now. However, Nepal batters can bat freely and showcase their talent in front of world. NEP 83/5 in 18 overs
Sensational catch from Mohammad Rizwan. It was travelling away from him but in the end, he managed to hold on to it after a full-length dive. Sompal Kami departs for 26 as Haris Rauf gets his second. Nepal are once again under pressure after half of their team is back in the pavilion. NEP 82/5 in 17 overs
First six of the innings and it came from the bat of 17-year-old Gulshan Jha. He hit the shit with confidence to get a six but only survived a caught behind later in the over after Mohammad Rizwan dropped a tricky catch. NEP 82/4 in 16 overs
Poor from Aarif Sheikh! He throws his wicket away by exposing all three stumps in front of Haris Rauf. He backed away to play a big shot and Rauf hit the bulls-eye to get the better of him and break a crucial stand. Aaris departs for 26. NEP 73/4 in 14.4 overs
Sompal Kami hit another fine boundary through the cover. It was an overpitched delivery from Shadab Khan and Sompal drove it into the gap to find another four. 7 runs came off the over as Nepal look stable now in the chase. NEP 73/3 in 14 overs
A tidy over from Haris Rauf this time as two runs came off it. He asked some tough questions to the batters with his rapid pace. The two batters need to continue this fightback to give Nepal a chance in this match. NEP 66/3 in 13 overs
Shadab Khan into the attack and it turned out to be another good over for Nepal. 8 runs came off it. The current run rate is over 5 which is a good sign for them. The two batters have shared a 50-run stand and Pakistan need to break this as soon as possible now. NEP 64/3 in 12 overs
Haris Rauf into the attack and 9 runs came off the over. Sompal Kami and Aarif Sheikh both managed to hit a boundary each as Nepal cross the 50-run mark here. The Nepal duo has managed to put Pakistan under a bit of pressure with their partnership. NEP 56/3 in 11 overs
A tidy over from Naseem Shah as only one run came off it. Sensational from Naseem as he managed to put the Nepal batters on the backfoot with his tight line and length. It’s time for Babar to bring fresh bowlers into the attack. NEP 47/3 in 10 overs
Aarif Sheikh finds the gap once again and finds a boundary to end the over. Shaheen Shah Afridi has bowled 5 overs thus far. He turned out to be a little expensive according to his standards. Good recovery from Nepal thus far but they need to continue the momentum. NEP 46/3 in 9 overs
A fine boundary by Aarif Sheikh to keep the scoreboard moving. 6 runs came off the over. Pakistan also went through the same phase in the first 10 overs but they had Babar Azam in the line-up to turn things in their favour. NEP 42/3 in 8 overs
A good over for Nepal after a long time, 8 runs came off it. Sompal Kami scored a boundary and ran a couple of doubles. A good recovery thus far from the Nepal batters here to keep themselves alive in the chase. NEP 36/0 in 7 overs
Naseem Shah continues to hit the right line and length here to put pressure on the Nepal batters. Only two runs came off his over. Nepal can afford some quiet overs here as they need a partnership here to bounce back in the game. NEP 28/3 in 6 overs
Sompal Kami survived the on-field umpire’s decision with good use of DRS. He straightaway went for the review and looked confident as the replay showed a big edge from his bat. 4 runs came off Shaheen Shah Afridi’s over. NEP 26/0 in 5 overs
Another four-run over as this time Sompal Kami hit a boundary against Naseem Shah. Nepal need the two batters to stay for a long period in the middle to rebuild the chase and give them a chance in the match. NEP 22/3 in 4 overs
Another tight over from Shaheen Shah Afridi as only four runs came off it. Aarif Sheikh managed to deny the hat-trick to Shaheen with a boundary on the first ball but he remained calm on the next five deliveries. NEP 18/3 in 3 overs
OUT! Naseem Shah joins the party as he gets the better of Aasif Sheikh! Iftikhar Ahmed now does his job in the field to take a good catch in the slip. Nepal look down and out in two overs only in this chase, they need a miraculous effort to bounce back now. NEP 14/3 in 1.4 overs
OUT! And Shaheen Shah Afridi gets two in two! Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel departs for a golden duck as he also wasted a review. It was plumb in front of the wicket as the Nepal captain looked absolutely clueless there. Nepal under massive pressure here. NEP 10/2 in 1 over
OUT! Shaheen Shah Afridi gets the last laugh here! It was not the best of deliveries from Shaheen but was enough to force an edge from Kushan Bhurtel’s bat. Mohammad Rizwan didn’t make any mistake while grabbing a catch. Nepal lose early wickets in the chase. NEP 10/1 in 0.5 overs
What a start from Nepal! Kushal Bhurtel started the chase with back-to-back boundaries. It was too easy for him against Shaheen Shah Afridi to collect 8 runs off the first two balls to put pressure on the hosts. NEP 8/0 in 0.2 over
Pakistan, the top-ranked ODI team in the ICC rankings, are the co-host with Sri Lanka after a hybrid model was agreed. The men in green Pakistan are on a high, having whitewashed Afghanistan 3-0 in Sri Lanka last week to rise to the top of the one-day international rankings.
Pakistan captain Babar Azam stressed his team was focused on Wednesday’s Asia Cup opening game against Nepal rather than against arch-rivals India, saying no team can be taken lightly.
“In my opinion, it would have been great if the whole Asia Cup was held in Pakistan. But unfortunately, it has not happened, so we have to be ready for whatever schedule is decided,” said Babar Azam in a pre-match presser on Tuesday.
Nepal qualified for the Asia Cup after winning the Asian Cricket Council Premier Cup in April at home, beating Oman and the United Arab Emirates. A win at their debut Asia Cup would be a dream for the cricket-mad South Asian nation, whose side will compete against top nations including India and Pakistan.
“We are playing in the Asia Cup for the first time and it’s a big occasion. We want to give a competitive game to Pakistan and India as well,” said Nepal captain Rohit Paudel.
“We deserved to be here. We have been playing for more than two decades and this is the highest opportunity for Nepal and a great learning experience against a world-class team,” he added.
Nepal will hope their high-quality spinner Sandeep Lamichhane cause some problems for Pakistan’s batting which includes the world’s top-ranked batter Azam, number three Imam-ul-Haq and number five Fakhar Zaman.
Before the electrifying contest gets underway, here is all you need to know about the PAK vs NEP Live clash:
Where will the Asia Cup 2023 match Pakistan vs Nepal be played?
The Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Nepal will be played at Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan.
What time will the Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Nepal (PAK vs NEP Live) begin?
The Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Nepal will begin at 3 PM IST on Wednesday.
Which TV channels will broadcast the Pakistan vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 match?
The Pakistan vs Nepal match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs Nepal (PAK vs NEP Live) Asia Cup 2023 match?
The Pakistan vs Nepal match will be streamed live on the Hotstar app and website in India.
