PAK vs NZ: Dream11 Prediction, Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy XI For Pakistan vs New Zealand 2023, 1st ODI, April 27

After some enthralling T20 action, Pakistan are gearing up to host New Zealand for a One-day International series. The opening ODI of the five-match series will be held on April 27 in Rawalpindi.

The T20I series between these two sides ended on level terms at 2-all.

Pakistan took a 2-0 lead by winning the first two games but But New Zealand bounced back in style to draw the series after registering commendable victories in the third and fifth T20I. The fourth match was washed out.

Interim captain Tom Latham will continue to lead New Zealand. The ODI series marks a crucial assignment for both teams as they will try to test their combinations ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup, slated to be played in India in October-November later this year.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Fakhar Zaman

Vice-captain: Mark Chapman

Wicketkeeper: Tom Latham

Batters: Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls

Allrounders: Shadab Khan, Mark Chapman, Jimmy Neesham

Bowlers: Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Ish Sodhi

Pakistan vs New Zealand Probable XIs

PAK Probable XI: Shan Masood, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi

NZ Probable XI: Chad Bowes, Will Young, Tom Latham (c & wk), Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Jimmy Neesham, Mark Chapman, Matt Henry, Ben Lister, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne

Pakistan vs New Zealand Full Squad

PAK: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir. Reserves: Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Tayyab Tahir

NZ: Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell, Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, Matt Henry, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Will Young

