PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team 3rd ODI Today, Pakistan National Stadium Karachi

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction For 3rd ODI: After winning the first couple of One Day Internationals, a confident Pakistan will take on New Zealand in a bid to win the match and clinch the series in the third ODI in Karachi. Fakhar Zaman has been in blistering form and a third successive ODI hundred - this one a thunderous 180 - saw Pakistan ease past New Zealand. The visitors will need to be more consistent, especially with the ball if they are to salvage some pride and be afloat in the series.

Daryl Mitchell cracked a ton, New Zealand were going along good after they batted first, but a lean finish in the final few overs saw them lose momentum and gave Pakistan the belief that they can chase the total down. The Blackcaps have to be far better as far as their bowling is concerned on a pitch that will continue to be a batting beauty.

Pakistan too would want their strike bowlers to make an early impression and a lot of focus will be on Shaheen Afridi.

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Babar Azam

Vice-captain: Henry Nicholls

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Will Young, Henry Nicholls

Allrounders: Mohammad Nawaz, Daryll Mitchell

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer

Pakistan vs New Zealand Probable XIs:

Pakistan Probable XI: Babar Azam(C), Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, IU Haq, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan(wk), Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

New Zealand Probable XI: Chad Bowes, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryll Mitchell, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham(C), Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner

Pakistan vs New Zealand Full Squad

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir. Reserves: Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Tayyab Tahir

New Zealand Full Squad For ODI Series: Tom Latham (c),Tom Blundell, Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, Matt Henry, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Will Young

