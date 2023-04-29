PAK vs NZ Live Cricket Streaming 2nd ODI: How to Watch Pakistan vs New Zealand Coverage on TV And Online

Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman brought up his ninth century to guide his side to a five-wicket win over New Zealand in the opening ODI on Thursday. In the bowling department, young pacer Naseem Shah excelled for Pakistan in the game. The 20-year-old picked up two wickets conceding just 29 runs in his 10 overs. Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf scalped two wickets each to restrict the Kiwis to 288. Pakistan opening batters- Fakhar and Imam-ul-Haq- stitched up a solid partnership to set a solid foundation for the hosts. Babar Azam’s men never seemed to be in danger during the run chase. They reached the target quite comfortably with nine balls to spare.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses

Advertisement

Fakhar Zaman was adjudged Man of the Match for his sublime knock of 117 off 114 balls. Pakistan will now be looking to carry forward the momentum as they are set to host the Tom Latham-led side in the second ODI today. The second ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

When will the Pakistan vs New Zealand, second ODI match be played?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand second ODI match will take place on April 29, Saturday.

Where will the Pakistan vs New Zealand, second ODI match be played?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand second ODI match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

What time will the Pakistan vs New Zealand, second ODI match start?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand second ODI match will begin at 4 pm IST.

How to live stream Pakistan vs New Zealand, second ODI match?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand second ODI match will be streamed live on SonyLIV app and website.

Advertisement

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

How to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand, second ODI match on TV?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand second ODI match will be televised live on Sony Sports Network.

What are the full squads of Pakistan vs New Zealand For ODI series?

Pakistan Full Squad For ODI Series: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir. Reserves: Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Tayyab Tahir

New Zealand Full Squad For ODI Series: Tom Latham (c),Tom Blundell, Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, Matt Henry, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Will Young

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here