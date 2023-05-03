PAK vs NZ Live Cricket Streaming For 3rd ODI: How to Watch Pakistan vs New Zealand Coverage on TV And Online: Ahead of the third ODI, Pakistan is riding high on their early successes against New Zealand. The team’s confidence is soaring after securing victories in the first two matches, and they are determined to clinch the series with another win on home turf in Karachi.

Fakhar Zaman has been the star performer for Pakistan, smashing three successive ODI hundreds, including a thunderous 180 in the last game. His incredible form has made the Pakistani team a formidable opponent for the Blackcaps.

Despite a strong start in the last match, New Zealand failed to maintain their momentum, particularly with their bowling. Daryl Mitchell’s ton had given them a good foundation, but a lackluster finish saw them fall short.

When will the Pakistan vs New Zealand, second ODI match be played?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand second ODI match will take place on April 29, Saturday.

Where will the Pakistan vs New Zealand, second ODI match be played?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand second ODI match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

What time will the Pakistan vs New Zealand, second ODI match start?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand second ODI match will begin at 4 pm IST.

How to live stream Pakistan vs New Zealand, second ODI match?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand second ODI match will be streamed live on SonyLIV app and website.

How to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand, second ODI match on TV?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand second ODI match will be televised live on Sony Sports Network.

What are the full squads of Pakistan vs New Zealand For ODI series?

Pakistan Full Squad For ODI Series: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir. Reserves: Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Tayyab Tahir

New Zealand Full Squad For ODI Series: Tom Latham (c),Tom Blundell, Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, Matt Henry, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Will Young

