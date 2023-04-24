PAK vs NZ Live Cricket Streaming 5th T20I: How to Watch Pakistan vs New Zealand Coverage on TV And Online

The final T20I match between Pakistan and New Zealand will take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Pakistan. The series has seen four matches so far, with Pakistan currently holding a 2-1 lead. The fourth game was affected by rain and was not completed. If Pakistan wins this final T20 match, they will win the series. However, if New Zealand wins, the series will be tied at 2-2. In case of inclement weather, if this final match is postponed, Pakistan still has the chance to win the series.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses

Advertisement

New Zealand were in a good position in the fourth match when rain intervened and the match had to be called off. The visitors would hope they continue with this momentum for this crucial match of the series.

Ahead of Monday’s match between Pakistan and New Zealand; here is all you need to know:

What date match between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played?

The 5th T20I match between Pakistan and New Zealand will take place on April 24, Monday.

Where will the 5th T20I match Pakistan vs New Zealand be played?

The 5th T20I match between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

What time will the 5th T20I match between Pakistan and New Zealand begin?

The 5th T20I match between Pakistan and New Zealand will begin at 9:30 PM IST on Monday.

Which TV channels will broadcast 5th T20I Pakistan vs New Zealand match?

Advertisement

Pakistan vs New Zealand match will not be televised on any channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs New Zealand match?

Pakistan vs New Zealand match will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website in India.

What are the full squads of Pakistan and New Zealand For 5th T20I?

PAK vs NZ Full Squad

Advertisement

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, Ihsanullah, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Zaman Khan

New Zealand: Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Cole McConchie, Tom Latham (c), Dane Cleaver, Ben Lister, Adam Milne, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Matt Henry

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here