Pakistan’s Asia Cup Pull Out on the Cards as ‘Hybrid Model’ Likely to be Rejected by Other Boards: Report

Pakistan Cricket Board’s proposed Hybrid Model for Asia Cup 2023 could be rejected by Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan as per reports, and PCB is mulling boycotting the continental tournament, slated for later this month.

As per a report in PTI quoting an unnamed source, PCB is aware that Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are not backing their hybrid model proposal for the Asia Cup and the only option left for the board is to play the tourney at a neutral venue or withdraw.

“It is just a formality now that the Asian Cricket Council executive board members meet virtually or a proper meeting is called later this month.

“But the PCB is now aware that Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are not backing their hybrid model proposal for the Asia Cup," said a well-informed source aware of the developments.

“Pakistan only has two options. Play the tourney at neutral venue or withdraw," the report further adds quoting an Asian Cricket Council (ACC) source.

As per the ‘Hybrid Model’ proposed by PCB chief Najam Sethi, Pakistan were to conduct 3 to 4 games of the Asia Cup in their country, while the rest of the matches involving India could be held at a neutral venue. Earlier, India had refused to travel to Pakistan because of security concerns for the tournament putting a big question mark on Pakistan hosting the tournament.

Sri Lanka Cricket had also offered to host all the matches and it looked likely that the island nation could get the green signal for the same. However, with Sethi repeatedly threatening to withdraw from the tournament if it is not held in Asia Cup, there is a possibility of scrapping the tournament in its entirety and replaced by a multi-team event in a 50-overs format before the World Cup involving India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

“There is every possibility the Asia Cup might not be held this year because without Pakistan and India matches the broadcasters are not likely to offer the same amount they were offering to the ACC with Pakistan included," the source said.

“In case Pakistan doesn’t play, it will still be called Asia Cup but the broadcaster will renegotiate the deal in the absence of Pakistan." Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and India have all taken the stance that it is not logistically or financially feasible to host the Asia Cup in Pakistan and some other countries and it should be held in one country i.e Sri Lanka since India can’t travel to Pakistan.