'Friendship With Babar Azam Has Caused me More Harm Than Benefit': Pakistan Cricketer

Pakistan legspinner Usman Qadir has denied claims that he has benefitted greatly through his close friendship with captain Babar Azam and instead it has brought him more harm than good.

Usman has rejected assumptions that the reason why he has played for Pakistan has to do with the close relationship he shares with Babar.

“My relation with Babar is not from today - it’s been since when we both gave trials for under-15. I only came into the team when Babar became the captain; however, that doesn’t mean he took me into the team," Cricket Pakistan quoted Usman as saying.

The 30-year-old, son of legendary spinner Abdul Qadir, says it was former captain and Pakistan coach Misbah-ul-haq who brought him into the national setup.

Advertisement

“The person who brought me into the team was Misbah-ul-Haq. I mentioned earlier, too, that Babar didn’t get me into the team, and why would he? This isn’t his team - it’s Pakistan’s team. Even Babar has acknowledged this himself," Usman said.

Since his international debut in 2020, Usman has played one ODI and 23 T20Is, taking a combined 30 wickets across formats.

He argues that if Babar would have favoured him, he would have played a lot more international matches.

“If the critique is around Babar’s and my friendship, then I should never have been out of the team in the first place. In fact, Babar’s friendship has caused me more harm than benefit because that has always added extra pressure on both of us equally," Usman said.

Usman, who last played for Pakistan in September 2022, claims he hasn’t been given a consistent run.