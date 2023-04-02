Pakistan Fans Mock Arshdeep Singh's Wicket Celebration, Indians Hit Back

Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Arshdeep Singh, who was the wrecker-in-chief for his team in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Mohali on Saturday, set off quite a war of words between Indian and Pakistani fans for his wicket celebration.

Arshdeep brought his hands together to kiss his fingers and spread his arms in the air as he got rid of the dangerous-looking Venkatesh Iyer in the 16th over. Iyer’s wicket at that stage proved to be the turning point and KKR’s chase petered out in the end, with the two-time champions falling short of their Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) target by seven runs.

Arshdeep’s celebration led to Pakistani fans mocking him for ‘copying’ the wicket celebrations of Shaheen Shah Afridi, while the Indians hit back, saying that Indian pace ace Zaheer Khan had been doing such celebrations even before Afridi, and it was Zaheer that Arshdeep was following, not Pakistan’s Afridi.

Let’s look some those Twitter reactions:

PBKS’s win meant that not only did the Mohali franchise get off to a positive start under new captain Shikhar Dhawan, they closed the wide head-to-head gap with KKR. PBKS have now won 11 out of the 31 matches played between the two teams in thge IPL.

PBKS, put into bat by KKR captain Nitish Rana, made a handsome 191/5 in 20 overs on the back of a 32-ball 50 buy Sri Lanka’s Bhanuka Rajapaksa and some quickfire cameos by Sam Curran (26 off 17 balls), Jitesh Sharma (21 off 11 balls) and Sikandar Raza (16 off 13).

Left-armer Arshdeep took 3/19 to derail KKR’s chase. He was well supported by Rahul Chahar, who conceded just six runs off two overs, while taking a wicket.

