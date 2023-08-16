Pakistan Pacer Wahab Riaz Announces Retirement From International Cricket To Focus On Franchise Cricket

Pakistan fast bowler Wahab Riaz on Wednesday announced his retirement from international cricket to focus on playing T20 leagues around the world.

The 38-year-old left-arm pacer played 27 Tests, 91 ODIs and 36 T20 Internationals from 2008-2020, claiming 83, 120 and 34 wickets respectively.

“After an incredible journey, I’ve decided to retire from international cricket. Big thank you to PCB, my family, coaches, mentors, teammates, fans, and everyone who supported me. Exciting times ahead in the world of franchise cricket!," he said in a statement posted on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

“As I bid farewell to this chapter, I am thrilled to embark on a new adventure in franchise cricket, where I hope to entertain and inspire audiences while competing against some of the best talents in the world," added the fast bowler.

Riaz is the ninth bowler in the history of Pakistan to take a five-for on debut, recorded against England as he took 5/63 at The Oval.