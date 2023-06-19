Pakistan Super League Champions Lahore Qalandars Acquire Durban Franchise in Zim Afro T10

With the much-awaited Zim Afro T10 coming up soon, one of the teams for the tournament has been announced. The Pakistan Super League Champions Lahore Qalandars have acquired the Durban franchise in the Zim Afro T10, and it will be called the ‘Durban Qalandars’.

The franchise is owned by the Pakistani businessmen Atif Naeem Rana and Sameen Naeem Rana, and the Lahore Qalandars have won two titles (2022 & 2023) in the Pakistan Super League. Along expected lines, the Qalandars franchise will look to replicate their success with the Durban team in Zim Afro T10.

The Zim Afro T10 represents franchise cricket’s first foray in Zimbabwe and the tournament will have five privately owned teams battling it out for the top prize. The other four teams will be Harare Hurricanes, CapeTown Samp Army, Bulawayo Braves and the Joburg Lions.

The Zim Afro T10, in association with T Ten Global Sports, will get underway on 20 July, with a grand final scheduled for 29 July, with all the games being played in Harare.

The players’ draft is slated to take place on the 2nd of July at a grand ceremony in Harare.

Zimbabwe Cricket Managing Director Givemore Makoni said, “We are elated to welcome the Qalandars to the Zim Afro T10 and Zimbabwe Cricket family. They have been very successful in Pakistan and we hope that they can bring their entertaining brand of cricket to the local fans here as well. They come with a tradition of attracting the best players, and we hope to see more of that."