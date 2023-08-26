Pakistan vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI LIVE Cricket Score: PAK vs AFG Live Scorecard and Commentary

After winning a thrilling second ODI and pocketing the series, Pakistan will look to affect a whitewash when they take on Afghanistan in the final encounter on Sunday. Captain Babar Azam won the toss and decided to bat in the third and final one-day international against Afghanistan in Colombo on Saturday. A 3-0 whitewash and move above Australia to number one in the ODI rankings

Their unassailable position prompted Pakistan to make four changes from the second match, bringing in Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim and Saud Shakeel. Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Usama Mir and Iftikhar Ahmed are left out.

Afghanistan made two changes, replacing Ikram Alikhil and Abdul Rahman with Gulbadin Naib and Fareed Ahmad Malik.

Earlier on Thursday, Naseem Shah hit a boundary off the penultimate delivery to give Pakistan a dramatic one-wicket win over a luckless Afghanistan in the second ODI. Pakistan’s late surge overshadowed Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s career-best run-a-ball 151 that lifted his team to 300-5 in their 50 overs.

The final two overs of Pakistan’s chase were full of drama. Shadab Khan hit Abdul Rahman for a four and a six off the last two balls of the 49th over.

Farooqi ran out Shadab at the non-striker’s end at the start of the last over with a Mankad dismissal. Naseem came in and hit the first ball he faced for four and did the same off the fifth delivery to win the game.

Opener Imam-ul-Haq’s 105-ball 91 with four fours set the platform. He shared a robust 52-run stand with fellow opener Fakhar Zaman (30) and another of 118 runs for the second wicket with skipper Babar Azam who made a 66-ball 53 with six boundaries.

Earlier, the 21-year-old Gurbaz shared an opening stand of 227 with Ibrahim Zadran, who scored a 101-ball 80, after Afghanistan won the toss and batted.

Playing XIs