Pakistan vs Nepal Live Streaming Asia Cup 2023: How to Watch Pakistan vs Nepal Coverage on TV And Online

The 16th edition of the Asia Cup is set to kick off on August 30, with co-hosts Pakistan going head-to-head with Nepal in the inaugural game. The tournament opener is slated to take place at the Multan Cricket Stadium, with on-field actions beginning at 3 PM IST. It will be the first time since 2018 that the Asia Cup will be played in the ODI format.

The previous edition of this continental tournament was a 20-over competition where Pakistan finished as the runners-up after losing the final to Sri Lanka. They will hope to turn the table around this year. A victory in the first match will certainly boost their confidence.

Before coming to the Asia Cup, Pakistan challenged Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series that was played in Sri Lanka. The Babar Azam-led side registered a 3-0 clean sweep in the overseas series to become the No. 1 ODI team in the ICC rankings.

Meanwhile, Nepal are featuring in the Asia Cup for the first time in history. They booked their ticket to the tournament by winning the inaugural ACC Men’s Premier Cup earlier in May. In the final, Nepal got the better of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), securing a commanding seven-wicket win. Rohit Paudel’s team will aim to show its quality in the debut campaign and announce itself as a new force in the Asian circuit.

Ahead of Wednesday’s Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Nepal; here is all you need to know:

What date Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Nepal will be played?

The Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Nepal will take place on August 30, Wednesday.

Where will the Asia Cup 2023 match Pakistan vs Nepal be played?

The Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Nepal will be played at Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan.

What time will the Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Nepal begin?

The Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Nepal will begin at 3 PM IST on Wednesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pakistan vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 match?

The Pakistan vs Nepal match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 match?

The Pakistan vs Nepal match will be streamed live on the Hotstar app and website in India.

What are the full squads of Pakistan and Nepal For the Asia Cup 2023?