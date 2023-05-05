PAK vs NZ Live Cricket Streaming For 4th ODI: How to Watch Pakistan vs New Zealand Live on TV, Online

Pakistan have been at the top of their form in the home ODI series against New Zealand. The hosts have already bagged the five-match series after winning the first three games. The Babar Azam-led unit will aim to continue the domination in the fourth ODI, scheduled to be played on May 5 at the National Stadium in Karachi. The Pakistan bowling unit had a memorable outing in the last game and helped the side pick up a 26-run win.

Captain Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq shone with the bat for Pakistan in the third ODI. Building on their 108-run partnership, Pakistan posted 287 runs on the board. In response, New Zealand batters were brought down to their knees by Shaheen Afridi, Neesham Shah and Mohammad Wasim. Following Pakistan’s commendable display of bowling, the Black Caps fell 26 runs short of the required total, losing all their wickets with 5 balls to spare.

Ahead of Friday’s Fourth ODI match between Pakistan and New Zealand; here is all you need to know:

What date Fourth ODI match between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played?

The Fourth ODI match between Pakistan and New Zealand will take place on May 5, Friday.

Where will the Fourth ODI match Pakistan vs New Zealand be played?

The Fourth ODI match between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played at National Stadium Karachi.

What time will the Fourth ODI match between Pakistan and New Zealand begin?

The Fourth ODI match between Pakistan and New Zealand will begin at 4:00 PM IST on Friday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan vs New Zealand Fourth ODI match?

Pakistan vs New Zealand match will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs New Zealand Fourth ODI match?

Pakistan vs New Zealand match will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website in India.

What are the full squads of Pakistan vs New Zealand For the ODI series?

Pakistan Full Squad For ODI Series: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

New Zealand Full Squad For ODI Series: Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell, Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, Matt Henry, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Will Young

