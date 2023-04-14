Trends :SRH VS MI LIVESRH VS MI Dream11Hyderabad Pitch ReportPakistan VS New ZealandVirat Kohli
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch First T20I Coverage on Live TV And Online

Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming of First T20I Match: Here you can get all the details as to When, Where, and How you can watch the First T20I between Pakistan and New Zealand Live Streaming

Published By: Amrit Santlani

Trending Desk

Last Updated: April 14, 2023, 08:04 IST

Lahore

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam in conversation with New Zealand captain Tom Latham (Pakistan Cricket Twitter)
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam in conversation with New Zealand captain Tom Latham (Pakistan Cricket Twitter)

After a 2-1 victory over Sri Lanka, Tom Latham-led New Zealand will be hoping to continue their winning run in T20Is when they face Pakistan in the first game of the five-match series. Though the Black Caps are missing several crucial players like Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell and Devon Conway due to the Indian Premier League, they will be eyeing to hit the ground running in the first match itself and emerge victorious.

On the other hand, Pakistan suffered a heartbreaking loss in their previous T20I series against Afghanistan. The side will see the addition of skipper Babar Azam to the squad as a big benefit. All in all, Friday promises to be an exciting contest.

Ahead of the match between Pakistan and New Zealand, here is everything you need to know about the live streaming details.

When will the Pakistan vs New Zealand first T20I match be played?

Pakistan vs New Zealand first T20I match will take place on Friday, April 14.

Where will the Pakistan vs New Zealand first T20I match be played?

The first T20I match between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

What time will the Pakistan vs New Zealand first T20I match start?

The first T20I match between Pakistan and New Zealand will start from 9:30 pm IST.

How to live stream Pakistan vs New Zealand first T20I match?

Pakistan vs New Zealand first T20I fixture can be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

How to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand first T20I match on TV?

Pakistan vs New Zealand first T20I game will be televised live on Sony Sports Network.

PAK vs NZ Probable XIs:

PAK Probable XI: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

NZ Probable XI: Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, Tom Latham (c & wk), Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Cole McConchie, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry.

PAK vs NZ Full Squad

Pakistan Full Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Zaman Khan.

New Zealand Full Squad: Tom Latham (c), Chad Bowes, Dane Cleaver, Matt Henry, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Adam Milne, Henry Shipley Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Will Young.

first published: April 14, 2023, 08:04 IST
last updated: April 14, 2023, 08:04 IST
