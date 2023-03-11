Home » Cricket Home » 'Pandya House Me Masti': Hardik And Krunal’s Sweet Rivalry Leaves Internet In Splits - WATCH

'Pandya House Me Masti': Hardik And Krunal's Sweet Rivalry Leaves Internet In Splits - WATCH

The Pandya brothers tried their hands at negotiating the other’s fiery spells with a tiny plastic ball in their residence

Trending Desk

Last Updated: March 11, 2023, 08:17 IST

New Delhi, India

Pandya Brothers engage in a game of cricket inside their home
Pandya Brothers engage in a game of cricket inside their home

Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya recently engaged in a friendly battle of cricket at their home in Gujarat’s Vadodara. Some glimpses of the fun-filled session were dropped by elder brother Krunal on Instagram. In the viral clip, the Pandya brothers could be seen teasing each other, while playing cricket inside their drawing room. Both cricketers tried their hands at negotiating the other’s fiery spells with a tiny plastic ball. In the most hilarious move, Krunal could be spotted delivering two balls at a time to Hardik, who was waiting to go for a biggie.

Krunal captioned the video, “Pandya house me masti (Fun at Pandya house)."

Pandya brothers’ hilarious antics have received significant traction on social media with the post garnering numerous reactions on Instagram. While the bizarre cricketing rivalry between the Pandya brothers left the internet population in splits, Hardik’s wife Natasa Stankovic reacted to it with a number of laughing emojis. Krunal’s Lucknow Super Giants teammate Mohsin Khan could not stop laughing as well.

Neena Gupta’s daughter Masaba Gupta marked her presence in the comment section. The renowned fashion designer joked about the consequences of playing cricket inside a well-decorated room as she noted, “I’m so stressed out about that chandelier." A user quipped, “My mother would get me out of the house." Another fan speculated, “They are getting prepared for the IPL."

In February of this year, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic renewed their vows and tied their knot in two separate ceremonies in Udaipur. A Christian wedding was arranged on the occasion of Valentine’s Day before the pair got married following Hindu rituals in a glittery traditional ceremony. Hardik got engaged to Natasain January 2020.Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic’s restrictions, they exchanged vows in a private ceremony, organised at their home. The couple welcomed their first baby Agastya in July.

Hardik Pandya will return to action in the upcoming ODI home series against Australia. The star all-rounder has been assigned the deputy of captain Rohit Sharma for the three-match opera, of which the first ODI is slated to be hosted on March 17 in Mumbai. On the other hand, Krunal Pandya, in his next cricketing assignment, will represent Lucknow Super Giants in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League, scheduled to begin on March 31.

first published: March 11, 2023, 08:17 IST
last updated: March 11, 2023, 08:17 IST
