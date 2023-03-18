Your mother means the world to you. She is an umbrella that shelters you from all the difficulties of life, is your first teacher and perhaps the best teacher. She nurtures and sustains you. Her love is unconditional. And when you lose your mother, the enormity of the disaster can’t be even fully described in words. However, at the end of the day, death is a fact of life and one has no option but to accept it.

Australian captain Pat Cummins had to endure the death of his mother recently and understandably needs time to get over this irreparable loss before he can return to the cricket field.

On Saturday, Cummins put out a highly emotional post on Instagram with several throwback family photos featuring his mother. “Love you Mum. Forever in our hearts," Cummins’ post read, and he ended it with a ‘heart’ emoji. The post left Cummins’ followers teary-eyed, with condolences flowing in thick and fast. See the post here:

The 29-year-old Australian captain had flown back home to Sydney in February immediately after the second Test of the just-concluded Border-Gavaskar series against India to attend to his ailing mother Maria, who was in a prolonged battle with cancer and was in palliative care at that time.

Cummins’ mother passed away before the second day of the fourth and final Test of the series, three weeks after he had returned home.

“We are deeply saddened at the passing of Maria Cummins overnight. On behalf of Australian Cricket, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Pat, the Cummins family and their friends. The Australian Men’s team will today wear black armbands as a mark of respect," Cricket Australia tweeted on March 10 ahead of the second day’s play in the fourth match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Ahmedabad.

Australia’s head coach Andrew McDonald informed the team about the demise of Cummins’ mother on the morning of March 10.

Owing to Cummins’ unavailability after the second Test, Steve Smith was thrust into the role of captaining the side in the remaining matches of the series. Now, with Cummins staying back home as he seeks to recover from this incredible personal loss, Smith continues to lead the Australian side in the ODI series that started on Friday in Mumbai. The remaining matches of the three-match ODI series are to be played in Visakhapatnam on March 19 and Chennai on March 22.

“Pat won’t be coming back, he’s still taking care of what’s happened back home," McDonald said on the question of Cummins’ possible return for the ODI series, the Australian Associated Press reported. “Our thoughts are with Pat and his family as they go through that grieving process," he added.

Australia did not name a replacement for Cummins for the ODI series and went with a 15-man ODI squad instead of 16.

Cummins has received immense support and empathy from his teammates following his loss. “To be able to put that to one side while he’s out captaining his country and trying to win Test matches is a pretty incredible effort," batsman Peter Handscomb had said last month, according to a report in The Hindustan Times. “I think that speaks volumes about his character and why he’s been such an incredible captain for us."

Fellow fast bowler Mitchell Starc, who played the Test series against India in 2020-21 at the insistence of his father, who was afflicted with cancer, had words of praise and support for Cummins too. “He’s exactly where he needs to be now to give his love and support to his family around him," said Starc. Starc’s father died shortly after the conclusion of that series.

