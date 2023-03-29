PBKS Playing XI IPL 2023: Pick Your Strongest Punjab Kings Team

Punjab Kings have not managed to win the Indian Premier League (IPL) title and will aim to finally end their wait in the 2023 edition.

Under newly-appointed captain Shikhar Dhawan and World Cup-winning head coach Trevor Bayliss, the Punjab Kings have assembled a strong squad with a good mix of Indian and overseas cricketers.

PBKS are placed in Group B alongside defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). On the other hand, Group A includes Mumbai Indians (MI), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Delhi Capitals (DC), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

As per the format, the Kings will play seven home matches and seven away matches. Meanwhile, the franchise will play each of the teams in Group B only once, and the teams in Group A twice. Punjab Kings are scheduled to play five of their home matches in Mohali, while the remaining two home games will be hosted at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association in Dharamshala.

PBKS Team Full Schedule For IPL 2023

Match 1: April 1 - Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Mohali (3:30PM IST)

Match 2: April 5 - Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, Guwahati (7:30PM IST)

Match 3: April 9 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, Hyderabad (7:30PM IST)

Match 4: April 13 - Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, Mohali (7:30PM IST)

Match 5: April 15 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings, Lucknow (7:30PM IST)

Match 6: April 20 - Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mohali (3:30PM IST)

Match 7: April 22 - Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, Mumbai (7:30PM IST)

Match 8: April 28 - Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, Mohali (7:30PM IST)

Match 9: April 30 - Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, Chennai (3:30PM IST)

Match 10: May 3 - Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Mohali (7:30PM IST)

Match 11: May 8 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, Kolkata (7:30PM IST)

Match 12: May 13 - Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, Delhi (7:30PM IST)

Match 13: May 17 - Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Dharamsala (7:30PM IST)

Match 14: May 19 - Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Dharamsala (7:30PM IST)

