PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction For IPL 2023: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Punjab Kings will be sweating over skipper Shikhar Dhawan and Liam Livingstone’s fitness ahead of their IPL 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday afternoon.

Both Dhawan and Livingstone failed to take part in the last match against Lucknow Super Giants. English allrounder Sam Curran led PBKS in Dhawan’s absence.

Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza came up with a sublime half century to guide the team to a two-wicket win over LSG. And the franchise will now be aiming to carry forward the momentum when they take the field on Thursday.

The match will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

RCB will come into the contest after being defeated by Chennai Super Kings by eight runs in a high-scoring match. With four points from five games, the Faf du Plessis-led side are now placed in eighth position on the IPL 2023 points table.

PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Virat Kohli

Vice-captain: Sam Curran

Wicketkeepers: Jitesh Sharma, Dinesh Karthik

Batters: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Shahrukh Khan

All-rounders: Sam Curran, Glenn Maxwell, Sikandar Raza, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

PBKS vs RCB Probable XIs

PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan, Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wayne Parnell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vijaykumar Vyshak

PBKS vs RCB Full Squads

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh, Matthew Short

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Micheal Bracewell

