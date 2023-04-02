PBKS Skipper Shikhar Dhawan Levels Virat Kohli's Record for Most 50-Plus Run Partnerships in IPL

Punjab Kings kicked off their 2023 Indian Premier League campaign positively as they registered a win over the Kolkata Knight Riders in a rain-hit game at Mohali on Saturday.

New PBKS captain Shikhar Dhawan notched up yet another record in the IPL to add to his already extensive list of records in the tournament as he equalled Virat Kohli’s tally of being involved in the most number of 50-plus run partnerships in the tournament.

Dhawan was involved in an 86-run stand for the second wicket alongside Sri Lankan all-rounder Bhanuka Rajapaksa, taking the Indian’s tally to 94 half-century stands in the T20 franchise tournament.

Chennai Super Kings legend Suresh Raina comes in third on the list, having been part of 83 such stands, followed by David Warner at 82.

Dhawan made 40 runs in Punjab’s win over the Kolkata-based side as the new captain gave his side a formidable start for Rajapaksa to build on. The Sri Lankan brought up his 50 in just over 30 deliveries to help PBKS post a total of 191 runs.

KKR went chasing the target but were off to a rough start as they lost three wickets before making 30 runs.

Andre Russel top scored for the Bengal-based unit with his 32 run knock off 19 deliveries, while impact player Venkatesh Iyer chipped in with 34 off 28.

New KKR skipper Nitish Rana made 24 runs off 17 balls as the two-time IPL champions made it 146 for the loss of 7 wickets at the end of the 16th over.

Unfortunately for Kolkata, rain played spoilsport as the downpour resulted in the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method being enforced.

And by the DLS method, KKR had to concede the game as they were 7 runs short of the requirements and PBKS picked up the victory.

Dhawan’s next assignment at the helm of Punjab will be their visit to Barsapara Stadium, where they are slated to take on last year’s finalists Rajasthan Royals, led by the elegant batsman Sanju Samson on the 5th of April.

KKR will play host to the Royal Challengers Bangalore on the 6th of April as the Karnataka-based outfit visit the famous Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

