PBKS Skipper Shikhar Dhawan's Shot Injures Non-Striker Bhanuka Rajapaksa in Win Over RR

Punjab Kings registered their second win in two games in the IPL 2023 as they notched up a 5-run victory over Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday.

PBKS captain Shikhar Dhawan led from the front with his unbeaten 86-run stand, while Prabsimran Singh brought up his half-ton to propel the Mohali-based unit to 197 for the loss of four wickets in the 20 overs.

Prabsimran fell prey to Jason Holder in the 10th over, paving way for PBKS’s Sri Lankan Bhanuka Rajapaksa to enter the crease.

Rajapaksa, who registered a 50 against KKR in the team’s season opener, had to go back to the dug-out early in the game this time, but, not as a result of losing his wicket.

Captain Dhawan, who was in menacing form, whacked RR spinner Ravichandran Ashwin’s delivery right back to whence it came and unfortunately struck the Sri Lankan’s forearm at the non-striker’s end.

Jitesh Sharma chipped in with 27 runs to bring up a good score on the board for PBKS to defend.

RR’s top order failed to click as Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed for 11 runs, Jos Buttler could manage just 19 and Ashwin, who was promoted up the order, went back without scoring any runs.

Skipper Sanju Samson top-scored for the Jaipur-based franchise with 42 runs off 25 deliveries. West Indies all-rounder Shimron Hetmyer scored 36 runs off his bat, while Impact Player Dhruv Jurel made an unbeaten 32.

Devdutt Padikkal and Riayan Parag chipped in with 21 and 20 runs respectively, but it proved futile as Punjab clinched the victory.

Australian pacer Nathan Ellis starred for the Punjabi unit with his figures of 4 for 30. Indian seamer Arshdeep Singh scalped two wickets as PBKS restricted their opponents to a score of 192 runs for the loss of 7 wickets.

PBKS have won both their opening games and sit second in the table with 4 points from 2 games, only behind holders Gujarat Titans on net run rate.

