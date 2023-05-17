IPL 2023 Points Table Update After PBKS vs DC: Delhi Capitals Rise to 9th Spot, Dent Punjab Kings' Playoffs Chances

Delhi Capitals did everything to give Punjab Kings a freeway in an IPL 2023 contest to chase down 214 in Dharamshala. They dropped catches, missed run outs, went for plenty of runs in the slog overs but despite their best efforts, PBKS fell short.

Atharva Taide was dropped on 35. He made 55 before retiring out.

Liam Livingstone was dropped on 3. He blasted 94 off 48 and nearly took PBKS over the line but with little to no support from the other batters, his effort went in vain with the home team finishing on 198/8.

Both the catches were dropped off the bowling of Kuldeep Yadav and both pretty straightforward chances.

DC though will be happy with the consolation win. Their batters set up the contest with sparkling show. Captain David Warner made a solid 46 while Prithvi Shaw struck his first fifty of the season.

Rilee Rossouw though takes the cake for a blistering 82 not out off 37 which propelled DC to their first 200-plus total of the season.

IPL Points Table

PBKS thus missed a chance to jump to the upper half of the IPL 2023 standings and are all but out of playoffs race. They needed to win their final two matches and improve net run rate as well to keep hopes alive. However, the latest setback has left them dependent on others now.

The Shikhar Dhawan-led side remains static on eighth.

However, DC have lifted themselves out from the bottom of the pile. They have now won five matches which takes their points tally to 10, two better than Sunrisers Hyderabad who are now 10th in the list.

Orange Cap

The top-six in the leading run-getters remain unchanged. Faf du Plessis has 631 runs and keeps the Orange Cap. Shubman Gill (576) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (575) are his closest competitors who are currently 2nd and 3rd respectively.

Warner though has crossed 400 runs for this season and is now 7th in the race with 430 runs from 13 innings.

Purple Cap

Mohammed Shami continues to be the leader with 23 wickets from 13 matches followed by is Gujarat Titans team-mate Rashid Khan (23 wickets) who is second due to difference in economy rate.

Third on the list is Yuzvendra Chahal with 21 wickets.