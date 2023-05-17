PBKS vs DC IPL 2023 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Match on TV & Online

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Streaming: After their win in the previous match over the Delhi Capitals (DC) in their last match, Punjab Kings will now host them at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Wednesday, May 17.

Although Delhi’s chances of making it to the playoffs have been dashed, Punjab still has a shot and will be hoping for favorable outcomes in their last two league matches. However, Delhi will not only be playing for pride but also for redemption, as they aim to eliminate Punjab from the race for a top-four position.

Ahead of Wednesday’s IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals; here is all you need to know:

What date IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will take place on May 17, Wednesday.

Where will the IPL 2023 match Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

What time will the IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals begin?

The IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match?

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Indians match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Indians IPL 2023 match?

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

PBKS vs DC Full Squad

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Baltej Singh, Sikandar Raza, Matthew Short, Kagiso Rabada, Atharva Taide, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Gurnoor Brar, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh

Delhi Capitals: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Praveen Dubey, Abishek Porel, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje, Rovman Powell, Priyam Garg, Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal