PBKS vs DC Highlights, IPL 2023: Liam Livingstone's 94 in Vain as Delhi Capitals Beat Punjab Kings by 15 Runs

Curated By: Feroz Khan
Last Updated: May 17, 2023, 23:26 IST
Himachal Pradesh, India
IPL 2023 PBKS VS DC Highlights: Delhi Capitals defeated Punjab Kings by 15 runs in a high-scoring contest in Dharamshala. Liam Livingstone kept PBKS alive in the chase of 214 but his 94 weren’t enough to take the hosts over the line.
PBKS finished at 198/8.
Atharva Taide retired out on 55 but Jitesh Sharma who walked in next was dismissed for a three-ball duck. Read More
Liam Livingstone nearly pulled Punjab Kings to what would have been a famous win in Dharamshala but in the end his valiant effort proved not enough with Delhi Capitals winning by 15 runs. Chasing 214, PBKS lost Shikhar Dhawan for a duck after a maiden first over. Prabhsimran Singh fell on 22 before Atharva Taide and Liam Livingstone capitalised on dropped catches to revive the chase. Taide made 55 before being retired out but wicket started tumbling at one end even as Livingstone blazed away at the other end to keep PBKS alive in the chase. He made 94 but was dismissed off the final delivery of the match. That DC posted a 200-plust total was thanks to an excellent opening partnership between David Warner and Prithvi Shaw and a blistering 82 not out from Rilee Rossouw. Shaw made 54 while Warner scored 46 with the duo adding 94 runs for the first wicket.
OUT! Liam Livingstone has been dismissed off the final delivery. His 94 off 48 will be in a losing cause tonight. A spirited fightback from the PBKS batter but it’s not enough. Punjab Kings finish with 198/8 in 20 overs. Delhi Capitals win by 15 runs.
Five runs and two wickets in the over of Anrich Nortje. Rahul Chahar has walked in. Punjab Kings need 33 off the last over now.
OUT! Two in two for DC. Harpreet Brar goes for a pull and misses and then sets off for a suicidal run in order to give the strike to Liam Livingstone. The keeper throws the ball to Anrich Nortje who under arms for a direct hit. Brar out for a duck.
OUT! A full delivery from Anrich Nortje and Sam Curran walks across to be bowled. He scored 11 off five. Nortje nails the yorker.
It’s not over yet. That’s what Liam Livingstone is telling us. He blasts the first delivery from Mukesh Kumar over long-on for a six. And then a leg-bye gives the strike to Sam Curran who slashes over point for a six of his own. Livingstone whips the fifth over fine for a six. And Mukesh finishes with a dot ball. 21 runs from it.
Two sixes and a four in the over of Khaleel Ahmed. And a wicket too. 20 runs came in it. Liam Livingstone is on 65 off 34. Sam Curran has just joined him. PBKS need 59 off 18 deliveries now.
OUT! Khaleel Ahmed strikes. Shahrukh Khan tries to clear long-on and doesn’t get the shot right. Axar Patel takes the catch. He scored 6. Interestingly, Shahrukh put down Liam Livingston’s call for a second run a delivery ago.
FIFTY! A high full toss from Khaleel Ahmed and Liam Livingstone gets it off the toe end of the bat to send the ball away from the wicketkeeper for a four. And gets to his half-century. Took him 30 deliveries.
OUT! Khaleel Ahmed points towards the DC dug-out and smiles all around. The DC players received a lashing from their coach Ricky Ponting during the time out and it has worked as they finally manage to hold onto a catch after dropping a couple of sitters that allowed PBKS to build some kind of momentum. A short delivery from Anrich Nortje and Jitesh Sharma goes for a pull. Khaleel in the deep takes a fine running catch.
Atharva Taide has retied out on 55. Jitesh Sharma has walked in next. Judging by the asking rate, PBKS have made the tactical call to send someone capable of scoring at a quick pace. PBKS need 86 off 30 deliveries.
A low full toss from Mukesh Kumar to start the over with and Liam Livingstone hits it for a four to long-off. And then when Mukesh went full, Livingstone flicked it away for a four. 11 runs in it.
Kuldeep Yadav is back. Six runs in it. Kuldeep Yadav has been very unlucky tonight. Meanwhile, the asking rate has crossed 17 per over now for Punjab Kings.
Liam Livingstone goes downtown as he pumps one over Anrich Nortje’s head for a six. 12 runs in it. 102 off 42 needed now.
FIFTY! With a couple, Atharva Taide brings up his half-century off 38 deliveries. A fine innings from the PBKS batter. He would want to convert this into a big one tonight.
Axar Patel can only smile. Three fours in his third over - first two from Atharva Taide employing sweep. And the third after Liam Livingstone got an edge over Ishant Sharma at short third. 15 runs in it.
10 runs from the over of Mukesh Kumar who is back for another spell. He bowled one onto the legs of Liam Livingstone and was pulled away for a six. Off the final delivery, DC missed two chances off the same delivery to run out Atharva Taide at the non-striker’s end and then Livingstone at the striker’s end. Ricky Ponting was furious.
Right after that dropped catch, Liam Livingstone piled on the misery for Kuldeep Yadav with a six over deep midwicket. 12 runs in it.
DROPPED! You have to feel for Kuldeep Yadav. For the second time in as many overs, DC fielder has dropped a sitter off his bowling. This time the culprit is Yash Dhull and the beneficiary is Atharva Taide. Ricky Ponting cannot believe it either.
Axar Patel continues. And Atharva Taide brings out the reverse hit to send the ball over short third man for a four. Axar does well to keep PBKS to four singles off his next five.
DROPPED! Poor from Anrich Nortje. Kuldeep Yadav is disappointed. A slog sweep from Liam Livingstone and he finds Nortje in the deep who ends up grassing a straightforward catch. Livingstone was sure he would be out that he didn’t even run! 4 runs in it.
OUT! Axar Patel provides a big breakthrough to break the fifty-run partnership between Prabhsimran Singh and Atharva Taide. Prabhsimran charges forward and lofts one over long-on where Yash Dhull takes a fine catch. In the last match, he scored a century against DC but tonight Prabhsimran has been dislodged on 22.
Mukesh Kumar asked to bowl the final over of Powerplay and Atharva Taide continues to find boundaries no matter who has got the ball. A flick resulted in an edge towards third man region for a four before Taide muscled one over midwicket for a six off the next delivery. 11 runs from it including a brilliant yorker that Prabhsimran Singh somehow managed to dig out. Timeout.
13 runs from the over including a four and a six from Atharva Taide.
Anrich Nortje enters the attack now. And the over starts with a four and a six from the bat of Atharva Taide - crashed through mid-off and belted over midwicket. An angered Nortje bowls a couple of snorters resulting in a couple of edges. The first time from the bat of Prabhsimran Singh with Axar Patel making a desperate dive while running to his left from point but can’t reach. The second took a top edge and then struck Taide on the helmet. The ball landed at mid-off. Concussion check follows as Taide looked out of sorts.
Finally, a good over for Punjab Kings courtesy Prabhsimran Singh who has smashed three fours in a row off the bowling of Ishant Sharma. Short and wide - slapped through covers. Straight - sent back past the bowler. Short and wide again - steered to third man. 13 runs in it.
Khaleel Ahmed continues. Another good over from the left-arm pacer. This is a good spell from him. Just three runs in it including a leg-bye.
FOUR! Prabhsimran Singh finally gets the connection right and clears mid-on for a four. He had tried for a boundary off the previous delivery but only got a couple for the effort. A wicket and 7 runs from the first over of Ishant Sharma.
OUT! And Ishant Sharma wins the battle over Delhi veterans. A full delivery, outside off and Shikhar Dhawan goes for a drive but gets an outside edge to be caught in the slips. A first ball duck for the PBKS captain.
0,0,0,0,0,0. Six dot balls from Khaleel Ahmed. A maiden over is gold in T20 cricket. There was a wide signal from the umpire after Khaleel bowl outside the off stump as Prabhsimran Singh chased at it and missed. David Warner went for a late review and the decision was overturned.
Delhi Capitals were sloppy in the field, giving life to both Taide and Liam Livingstone. Taide went on to complete his half-century.
Taide and Prabhsimran Singh led a solid recovery with a 50-run stand after Punjab Kings lost a wicket early. However, Axar Patel struck to get rid of Prabhsimran on 22.
Ishant Sharma landed an early blow when he got rid of PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan for a golden duck.
Prithvi Shaw scored his first fifty of the season before Rilee Rossouw brought up his maiden half-century of IPL career. Shaw made 54 while Rossouw remained unbeaten on 82 to propel DC to a huge 213/2.
DC openers David Warner and Prithvi Shaw added 94 runs in a rapid start. The partnership was broken by Sam Curran thanks to an excellent catch from Shikhar Dhawan to get rid of Warner on 46.
Warner and Shaw blazed away in the Powerplay. The first two overs went quietly before Warner opened up and Shaw followed his lead.
Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and decided to bowl first. Both the teams have made a couple of changes each.
PBKS have included Kagiso Rabada and Atharva Taide while Anrich Nortje and Prithvi Shaw are back for DC.
It’s been three days since Punjab Kings knocked out Delhi Capitals from IPL 2023 playoffs race and the two teams will clash again tonight. The win kept PBKS in contention and they will have to win their remaining two fixtures and improve the poor net run-rate alongside to make it to the next stage where they haven’t progressed to since 2014.
For their final two league matches, PBKS will make the picturesque Dharamshala as their base and it will be a pleasant change for both the franchises from the punishing heat of Mohali and Delhi.
PBKS outclassed DC mainly due to the individual brilliance of two of their uncapped India players. Opener Prabhsimran Singh scored a maiden IPL century – 103 off 65 – in a total of 167/7. And then when David Warner had given the hosts a flying start, Harpreet Brar triggered a collapse from which DC didn’t recover with the left-arm spinner taking four wickets in a 31-run win.
PBKS will hope for an encore and strengthen their playoffs chances.
However, with nothing to lose now, DC would want to sign off on a high. Should Capitals achieve that, they will end up ruining PBKS’ chances.
Full Squads
Delhi Capitals: David Warner (captain), Philip Salt (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Praveen Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Ripal Patel, Lalit Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Abishek Porel, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje, Rovman Powell, Priyam Garg, Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal
Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Mohit Rathee, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Gurnoor Brar, Shivam Singh
News18 Live Blog Team