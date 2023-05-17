PBKS vs DC Highlights, IPL 2023: Liam Livingstone's 94 in Vain as Delhi Capitals Beat Punjab Kings by 15 Runs

Wickets continue to tumble at the other end even as Livingston kept finding boundaries.

Delhi Capitals were sloppy in the field, giving life to both Taide and Liam Livingstone. Taide went on to complete his half-century.

Taide and Prabhsimran Singh led a solid recovery with a 50-run stand after Punjab Kings lost a wicket early. However, Axar Patel struck to get rid of Prabhsimran on 22.

Ishant Sharma landed an early blow when he got rid of PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan for a golden duck.

Prithvi Shaw scored his first fifty of the season before Rilee Rossouw brought up his maiden half-century of IPL career. Shaw made 54 while Rossouw remained unbeaten on 82 to propel DC to a huge 213/2.

DC openers David Warner and Prithvi Shaw added 94 runs in a rapid start. The partnership was broken by Sam Curran thanks to an excellent catch from Shikhar Dhawan to get rid of Warner on 46.

Warner and Shaw blazed away in the Powerplay. The first two overs went quietly before Warner opened up and Shaw followed his lead.

Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and decided to bowl first. Both the teams have made a couple of changes each.

PBKS have included Kagiso Rabada and Atharva Taide while Anrich Nortje and Prithvi Shaw are back for DC.

It’s been three days since Punjab Kings knocked out Delhi Capitals from IPL 2023 playoffs race and the two teams will clash again tonight. The win kept PBKS in contention and they will have to win their remaining two fixtures and improve the poor net run-rate alongside to make it to the next stage where they haven’t progressed to since 2014.

For their final two league matches, PBKS will make the picturesque Dharamshala as their base and it will be a pleasant change for both the franchises from the punishing heat of Mohali and Delhi.

PBKS outclassed DC mainly due to the individual brilliance of two of their uncapped India players. Opener Prabhsimran Singh scored a maiden IPL century – 103 off 65 – in a total of 167/7. And then when David Warner had given the hosts a flying start, Harpreet Brar triggered a collapse from which DC didn’t recover with the left-arm spinner taking four wickets in a 31-run win.

PBKS will hope for an encore and strengthen their playoffs chances.

However, with nothing to lose now, DC would want to sign off on a high. Should Capitals achieve that, they will end up ruining PBKS’ chances.

Full Squads

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (captain), Philip Salt (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Praveen Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Ripal Patel, Lalit Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Abishek Porel, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje, Rovman Powell, Priyam Garg, Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Mohit Rathee, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Gurnoor Brar, Shivam Singh