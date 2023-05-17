PBKS vs DC: Dharamshala Weather Forecast and HPCA Cricket Stadium Pitch Report for IPL 2023

After securing a victory over the Delhi Capitals (DC) in their last match, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) are gearing up to face them once again in a ‘home fixture’ at Dharamshala.

The venue for this exciting clash will be the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium and it will held on Wednesday.

While Delhi’s hopes of reaching the playoffs have been extinguished, Punjab still holds a position in the competitive mix and will be eager to achieve favorable outcomes in their final two league matches. However, Delhi will not only be driven to play for their pride, but also fueled by a desire for redemption as they strive to eliminate Punjab from the race for a top-four spot.

Both sides will be glad to visit Dharamshala as the pitch is expected to assist stroke-makers as well as the fast bowlers.

Where will the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals be played?

The match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will be played at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala.

What happened in the last IPL game at HPCA in Dharamshala?

Kings XI Punjab hosted Mumbai Indians in the last IPL game in Dharamshala back in 2013. Kings XI Punjab put in a dominant performance with the bat and posted 183 for 8. They then bowled out Mumbai Indians for 133.

What is the average score at HPCA Stadium in IPL?

The average first-innings score at the HPCA Stadium is 176.

PBKS vs DC Head-To-Head Record

Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals have faced each other 31 times in the IPL. PBKS have won 16 games while the Delhi Capitals have won 15 matches.

PBKS vs DC Pitch Report

The pitch at the HPCA Stadium is expected to be a batting beauty and there will be great bounce and carry for the faster bowlers as well. It will be a high-scoring ground especially when the dew starts setting in.

Weather Report

The weather in Dharamshala is expected to set fair on May 17. The temperature is expected to around 19°C to 28°C on the match day with 34-45% humidity.