PBKS vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Tips: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, 7:30 PM IST, IPL 2023, Thursday

Punjab Kings are gearing up to take on Gujarat Titans in their next match of the IPL 2023. The 20-over battle between two star-studded sides is slated to take place on April 13 at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

The match is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST. Punjab and Gujarat kicked off their campaign on a positive note, notching up two consecutive victories. The happy start to the season for both the teams though came to an end in their respective third game - PBKS lost to SRH while GT lost to KKR.

Both he Titans and Kings have four points each but the defending champions are ahead on the points table due to a better net run-rate.

PBKS vs GT Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL match.

PBKS vs GT Live Streaming

The IPL match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans will be streamed live for free on the JioCinema app and website.

PBKS vs GT Match Details

The PBKS vs GT IPL match will be played at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Thursday, April 13 at 7:30 pm IST.

PBKS vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Hardik Pandya

Vice-captain: Sam Curran

Wicketkeeper: Wriddhiman Saha

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Matthew Short

Allrounders: Sam Curran, Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Arshdeep Singh

PBKS vs GT Probable XIs

PBKS Probable XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Nathan Ellis, Mohit Rathee, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

GT Probable XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal

PBKS vs GT Full Squad

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma

