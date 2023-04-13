Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Highlights, IPL 2023: Shubman Gill, Mohit Sharma Star in Gujarat Titans Six-wicket Win

Curated By: Feroz Khan
Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Live Updates, IPL 2023: Shubman Gill peeled off a solid half-century after an impressive 2/18 from Mohit Sharma to guide Gujarat Titans to a six-wicket win. Some superb middle-over bowling from Punjab Kings bowlers saw the contest being dragged into the final over before Rahul Tewatia scooped one for a four to seal the deal for GT. Read More
Gujarat Titans registered a thrilling six-wicket win over Punjab Kings in Mohali. Shubman Gill scored a solid 67 off 49 while his opening partner Wriddhiman Saha made 30 off 19 as the pair set the base for a successful chase of 154 in 19.5 overs. Some tight bowling in the middle overs and the dismissal of Gill off the first delivery of the final over gave PBKS some hope. However, Rahul Tewatia poured cold water on their hopes with a scoop for a four to seal the win. Earlier, Hardik Pandya-led GT opted to bowl first and impressive performances from the returning Mohit Sharma (2/18) and Rashid Khan (1/26) helped them restrict PBKS to 153/8 in 20 overs.
Rahul Tewatia does it again! Two gorgeous deliveries from Sam Curran as he allowed just two runs off them. And then Curran goes full outside off. Tewatia, as if waiting for it, goes across and scoops it over fine leg for four and seals a thrilling win. GT 154/4 in 19.5 overs
OUT! Sam Curran is pumped up. He has bowled Shubman Gill for 67. Is there a late twist to this contest? Full in off and Gill has been bowled. End of a fine innings from the GT batter. Score 148/4 in 19.2 overs. chasing 154.
Six runs from the 19th over of Gujarat Titans innings, bowled by Arshdeep Singh. They took a review for a not out LBW decision given in favour of David Miller. Impact was outside leg so review wasted. GT 147/3, need 7 from the final over.
This man Shubman Gill is brimming with talent. Kagiso Rabada goes short and Gill calmly pulls it away for a six over deep square leg region. Rabada then tries the short stuff against countryman David Miller and gets pulled away for four to deep backward square leg. 12 runs from the over. GT 141/3 in 18 overs, chasing 154.
Sam Curran is back into the attack. He tests Shubman Gill with a slower delivery and what does the GT opener do? He picks it up and brings out a tennis-like forehand shot to send the ball past the non-striker’s end for a four. 9 runs from it. GT 129/3 in 17 overs, chasing 154.
9 runs from the third over of leggie Rahul Chahar including a boundary to Shubman Gill. Gujarat Titans now need 34 off 24 with seven wickets remaining. Final time-out of the night. PBKS need 2-3 quick wickets here to get back into the contest.
Shubman Gill brings up his second half-century of IPL 2023 with a sumptuous boundary off Rahul Chahar - lofted over covers and piercing the gap. Took 40 deliveries to reach the milestone.
Harpreet Brar is through with his four overs. Has been quite impactful tonight. He struck a six earlier and has now delivered four economical over in which he allowed just 20 runs and got the prized scalp of Hardik Pandya. GT 111/3 in 15 overs, chasing 154.
OUT! A big wicket for Punjab Kings as Harpreet Brar has removed Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya on 8. Pandya wanted a big hit to his name and takes the aerial route only to fine Sam Curran in the deep. GT 106/3 in 14.2 overs, chasing 154.
Hardik Pandya was pinged on his helmet and he responded with a classical cover drive for four off Kagiso Rabada. 10 runs from the over. GT 105/2 in 14 overs, chasing 154.
Kagiso Rabada bowls it short. Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya goes for the pull shot but the ball brushes his helmet and goes over the slip cordon for four leg-byes. With that 100 up for Gujarat Titans. Score 101/2 in 13.5 overs.
After two dot balls to Shubman Gill, Harpreet Brar allows just four singles off the remaining four deliveries. So it’s not been easy for Gujarat Titans either. They need 59 off 42 with eight wickets in the bank. A couple of quick wickets and things could get interesting.
OUT! A short ball from Arshdeep Singh and Sai Sudharsan goes for the pull shot. Ends up holing out to the fielder in the deep. A breakthrough for Punjab Kings as Sudharsan departs on 19. GT 89/2 in 11.2 overs, chasing 154.
Offspinner Matthew Short given a go by Shikhar Dhawan. Sai Sudharsan charges down the track and launches the third delivery over the bowler’s head for a four. 8 runs from the over of Short take Gujarat Titans to 88/1 in 11 overs. GT are scoring at a decent pace, just above the asking rate now.
Harpreet Brar back after bowling one over in the Powerplay. A loud appeal for a caught-behind against Shubman Gill with his first delivery. Umpire not interested. Not reviewed. Yup, nothing on ultra-edge. Just two singles in the over. GT 80/1 in 10 overs, chasing 154.
Rahul Chahar continues. He starts his second over with a leg-break but it is slightly short allowing Shubman Gill enough time to cut it past a diving fielder at short third for a four. And later, Gill lifts one over extra cover for a fabulous one-bounce four. 11 runs from it. Time-out. GT 78/1 in 9 overs, chasing 154.
A couple of dot balls in the second over of Sam Curran. Six runs off the remaining four. GT 67/1 in 8 overs, chasing 154.
Legspinner Rahul Chahar introduced. Starts with a googly off which Sai Sudharsan gets a single. A leg-break follows to Shubman Gill who gets a single too. A good first over from Chahar - just five singles in it. GT 61/1 in 7 overs, chasing 154.
Left-arm pacer Sam Curran bowls a tidy final over of Powerplay off which Gujarat Titans managed just 4 runs. Score 56/1 in 6 overs. Shubman Gill 20 off 13, Sai Sudharsan 5 off 4.
Sai Sudharsan brings out the cut shot against Kagiso Rabada and gets himself a boundary. He opens his account with that shot which also brings up Gujarat Titans’ fifty as well. GT 52/1 in 5 overs.
OUT! Kagiso Rabada gets his 100th IPL wicket in the form of Wriddhiman Saha. Short from Rabada and Saha went for a pull shot but found a fielder in the deep to hole out on 30 off 19. PBKS have their first breakthrough. GT 48/1 in 4.4 overs.
Shikhar Dhawan has brought left-arm orthodox Harpreet Brar into the attack inside the Powerplay overs. Shubman Gill greets him with a cut past a diving fielder at backward point region for a four. Brar does well to limit GT to four singles off his remaining five deliveries. GT 44/0 in 4 overs, chasing 154.
An expensive second over from Arshdeep Singh during which he was creamed for 18 runs - all coming from the bat of veteran Wriddhiman Saha. The GT opener began the over with a well-timed drive through covers for four before clipping the following delivery for four more. A pull to midwicket got him a couple before he again struck two successive fours - a pull and then digging out a full delivery through the gap between short third and backward point. GT 36/0 in 3 overs, chasing 154.
Wriddhiman Saha used his bottom hand against the pace of Kagiso Rabada to direct the ball through covers to the boundary for a four. And Shubman Gill showed his class with a half-flick off Rabada to finish the over with a four. 11 runs from it. GT 18/0 in 2 overs, chasing 154.
Arshdeep Singh with a full delivery outside off to Shubman Gill and gets hammered for a four with the GT opener unleashing a lovely drive through covers. 7 runs from the first over for GT. Score 7/0 in 1 over, chasing 154.
Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill are the Gujarat Titans openers in the middle. Arshdeep Singh will bowl the first over. Here we go!
Brilliant work from Wriddhiman Saha as he dives to collect the ball after Harpreet Brar got an inside edge with the ball nestling into the wicketkeeper’s hand on the bounce. And then Saha with a direct hit to catch Rishi Dhawan short who has been run out for 1 off PBKS’ final delivery. Punjab have made 153/8 in 20 overs.
OUT! A fine throw from David Miller catches Shahrukh Khan short of the crease at the striker’s end as the PBKS batter went for a quick second after a little mis-field from Hardik Pandya. Shahrukh scored 22 off 9. PBKS 152/7 in 19.4 overs.
Clever from Shahrukh Khan - Mohit Sharma tries to outfox the big-hitting PBKS batter with a short, slower delivery. Shahrukh opens the face of the bat to ramp it over the slip region for a four. Despite that boundary, just six runs from it. PBKS 142/3 in 19 overs.
No PBKS batter managed a fifty as they struggled to get going. GT bowlers continued to keep the batters quiet and with regular strikes, didn’t allow them to explode. Rashid Khan struck right after the powerplay to send back Matthew Short on 36 before Mohit Sharma got rid of Jitesh Sharma on 25. Mohammed Shami and Joshua Little struck in the Powerplay to get rid of Punjab Kings openers cheaply.
Prabhsimran Singh fell for a duck while in-form Shikhar Dhawan managed eight before departing. Matthew Short then led the repair damage by taking the score to 52/2 in six overs.
Hardik Pandya won the toss and decided Gujarat Titans will be fielding first. Mohit Sharma will be making his GT debut tonight. For Punjab Kings, they have included Kagiso Rabada and Bhanuka Rajapaksa.
PBKS captain Shikhar Dhawan wasn’t bothered with the toss as he was looking to bowl first anyway. GT are looking to a return to winning ways while PBKS will also hope for an improved performance after a total collapse in their previous outing as the two teams lock horns at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.
Shikhar Dhawan smashed an unbeaten 99-run knock however, he didn’t get the required support from any of his teammates as the Kings collapsed to a score of 88/9 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Dhawan did take his side to a respectable total and took control of the IPL 2023 Orange Cap as well, however, Aiden Markram’s side breezed to an easy win.
On the other hand, Gujarat Titans suffered their first defeat of the season against Kolkata Knight Riders courtesy of Rinku Singh’s blockbuster heroics in the final over.
Rinku smashed five straight sixes against Yash Dayal to hand KKR a 3-wicket win after Rashid Khan had registered the first hat-trick of the IPL 2023 season earlier in the match.
Hardik Pandya missed the last match after he was unwell and it remains to be seen whether the Indian all-rounder returns back to lead his side today.
It will also be interesting to see how Dayal performs today, he conceded 31 runs in his final over against KKR and the youngster will be hoping to prove his worth against the Punjab Kings.
As far as the head-to-head record of these two sides is concerned, both Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings have won one game each and there’s nothing to choose from between them.
Here’s all you need to know
What: Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans
When: April 13, Thursday
Where: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali
Match Start Time: 7:30 PM IST
PBKS vs GT Full Squads
Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Matthew Short, Nathan Ellis, Mohit Rathee, Arshdeep Singh, Sikandar Raza, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Rishi Dhawan, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Liam Livingstone, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Gurnoor Brar, Shivam Singh
Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Joshua Little, Jayant Yadav, Srikar Bharat, Mohit Sharma, Matthew Wade, Pradeep Sangwan, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, R Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Noor Ahmad
