Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Highlights, IPL 2023: Shubman Gill, Mohit Sharma Star in Gujarat Titans Six-wicket Win

The visitors made a flying start to the chase with Wriddhiman Saha hitting four fours in an over of Arshdeep Singh. Saha holed out for 30, becoming Kagiso Rabada’s 100th IPL victim. GT made 56/1 in Powerplay in their chase of 154. Playing in his first IPL match since 2020, Mohit Sharma produced a superb show with the ball taking 2/18 from four overs as Gujarat Titans limited Punjab Kings to 153/8 in Mohali.

No PBKS batter managed a fifty as they struggled to get going. GT bowlers continued to keep the batters quiet and with regular strikes, didn’t allow them to explode. Rashid Khan struck right after the powerplay to send back Matthew Short on 36 before Mohit Sharma got rid of Jitesh Sharma on 25. Mohammed Shami and Joshua Little struck in the Powerplay to get rid of Punjab Kings openers cheaply.

Prabhsimran Singh fell for a duck while in-form Shikhar Dhawan managed eight before departing. Matthew Short then led the repair damage by taking the score to 52/2 in six overs.

Hardik Pandya won the toss and decided Gujarat Titans will be fielding first. Mohit Sharma will be making his GT debut tonight. For Punjab Kings, they have included Kagiso Rabada and Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

PBKS captain Shikhar Dhawan wasn’t bothered with the toss as he was looking to bowl first anyway. GT are looking to a return to winning ways while PBKS will also hope for an improved performance after a total collapse in their previous outing as the two teams lock horns at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

Shikhar Dhawan smashed an unbeaten 99-run knock however, he didn’t get the required support from any of his teammates as the Kings collapsed to a score of 88/9 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Dhawan did take his side to a respectable total and took control of the IPL 2023 Orange Cap as well, however, Aiden Markram’s side breezed to an easy win.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans suffered their first defeat of the season against Kolkata Knight Riders courtesy of Rinku Singh’s blockbuster heroics in the final over.

Rinku smashed five straight sixes against Yash Dayal to hand KKR a 3-wicket win after Rashid Khan had registered the first hat-trick of the IPL 2023 season earlier in the match.

Hardik Pandya missed the last match after he was unwell and it remains to be seen whether the Indian all-rounder returns back to lead his side today.

It will also be interesting to see how Dayal performs today, he conceded 31 runs in his final over against KKR and the youngster will be hoping to prove his worth against the Punjab Kings.

As far as the head-to-head record of these two sides is concerned, both Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings have won one game each and there’s nothing to choose from between them.

Here’s all you need to know

What: Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans

When: April 13, Thursday

Where: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali

Match Start Time: 7:30 PM IST

PBKS vs GT Full Squads

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Matthew Short, Nathan Ellis, Mohit Rathee, Arshdeep Singh, Sikandar Raza, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Rishi Dhawan, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Liam Livingstone, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Gurnoor Brar, Shivam Singh

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Joshua Little, Jayant Yadav, Srikar Bharat, Mohit Sharma, Matthew Wade, Pradeep Sangwan, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, R Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Noor Ahmad

